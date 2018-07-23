See what courses have reopened as Myrtle Beach’s golf market recovers from winterkill

The Myrtle Beach golf market is starting to get back to full strength following an outbreak of winterkill damage that caused more than a dozen courses to close at least nine holes for green renovations.
Four of the courses have reopened with new greens and others in the market are nearing a reopening, are in the midst of renovations or have largely recovered as Bermudagrass thrives in the summer heat.
International Club of Myrtle Beach, Aberdeen Country Club, Panther’s Run Golf Links and Lion’s Paw Golf Links have all reopened 18 holes with new greens.
International Club in Murrells Inlet closed on Memorial Day and reopened last Monday with Sunday ultradwarf Bermuda greens. While it was closed, the entire course was aerated, bunker drainage was improved on a number of holes and landscaping was done around the course, including new mulch around the clubhouse.
“This was something we needed to do for a while, it wasn’t just the winterkill that did it,” International Club general manager Doug Donner said. “It’s amazing how quick it has grown in and they’re in great shape.”
For the remainder of July, the club is having a daily raffle using a percentage of green fees and has been giving out roughly $500 to $700 in prizes every day. Winners are informed through emails. The course also instituted a two-person team event with either best ball or scramble formats on Saturday afternoons for the remainder of the summer.
Panther’s Run at the four-course Ocean Ridge Plantation in Sunset Beach, N.C., closed on June 4 and reopened Thursday with TifEagle ultradwarf Bermuda greens that replaced MiniVerde Bermuda. Ocean Ridge golf operations and retail manager Roxanne Powell said there will soon be sand trap renovations and sod added to perimeter areas of holes on the course that have thinned out.
“We have to make a big splash for next spring since spring hurt us this year,” Powell said.
Lion’s Paw, another Ocean Ridge course, closed on June 4 and reopened on June 15 with 10 new greens that were sodded with MiniVerde ultradwarf Bermuda to match the course’s other eight greens. Ocean Ridge is running special pricing this summer.
“We’re excited to have everything back up and running and be back to 100 percent,” Powell said.
Aberdeen Country Club closed June 9 and reopened 18 of its 27 holes on July 9 after seven greens on the Woodlands and Meadows nines were replanted with TifEagle sprigs.
Aberdeen’s Highlands nine is still closed as its ninth green has been sodded and other greens continue to recover, and it could reopen next week. Some painting and cleaning was done while the entire course was closed.
The Bay nine at the 27-hole Sandpiper Bay Golf Club in Sunset Beach, N.C., is expected to reopen late next week with new Sunday Bermuda greens, and the course has a full 18 holes with the reopening of four greens with Sunday Bermuda on the Sand nine. Temporary greens were being used since the greens closed in early June.
On the Bay nine, more than 300 tree stumps left from the removal of trees this winter were removed and ground up, root-pruning was done to prevent tree roots from pervading cart paths and playing areas, and thin areas of fairways were sodded.
All but one green at the 54-hole Sea Trail Plantation in Sunset Beach, N.C., are open after a number of greens were sodded with Champion Bermuda last month. Six temporary greens were being used on the Byrd and Jones courses, and all but one on the Byrd Course are no longer needed. That green should reopen within a week.
Long Bay Club in Longs is expected to reopen within a couple weeks. It closed on June 14 to allow its Champion Bermuda greens to recover.
Brick Landing in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., is the most recent course to close for renovations and is replacing its Jones Bermuda greens with Sunday Bermuda. The course closed on June 28 and has an anticipated reopening on Sept. 12.
While the course is closed, the third fairway is being redone, approximately 30 trees are being removed to decrease shade around greens and hopefully improve conditioning, sprinkler heads around greens have been replaced, and a couple tee boxes have been sodded. The driving range teeing area and practice putting green are also being renovated.
Glen Dornoch Waterway Golf Links, Tradition Club, Myrtlewood Golf Club’s PineHills Course, Indigo Creek Golf Club, Diamondback Golf Club and Legends Resort’s Moorland Course are all also replacing greens and are expected to reopen later this summer.
Winterkill is a term used to describe grass that is damaged or killed by harsh winter conditions. It affects warm-season grasses, and warm-weather Bermuda is the predominant turf on greens, tees, fairways and roughs in the Carolinas.
It’s believed the widespread winterkill was caused by an ice storm and several consecutive days of below-freezing weather in early January, and may have been exacerbated by frosts in March following a warm February.
The Butlers did it
David Butler of Raleigh, N.C., has played with his son, Noah, in the National Father & Son Team Classic on the Grand Strand in each of the past seven years.
They first played when Noah was 11, and have steadily moved up in flights as Noah has gotten older and better.
Their appearances built and culminated Saturday with a title in the 21st annual tournament, which had 333 teams registered.
“We started out way in the bottom divisions. Every year his handicap would get better and we would move up,” David said. “When we first started out he was [small] and he was about a 30 handicap.”
David carries a 1.8 handicap index and Noah, 17, has a 2.5 handicap. He’s a rising senior at Leesville Road High in Raleigh, N.C., and captained the school’s boys golf team last year.
Because David turned 60 the team could have moved up a tee box and into a senior division, but he wanted to give the overall title a few more shots. “I decided to try a couple more years back there while I can,” he said.
The Butler family has belonged to Wildwood Green Golf Club in Raleigh for the past four years.
Noah finished sixth in the Wilmington High School Invitational and 15th in the East Coast Junior in Greenville, N.C., and Noah recorded a couple scores in the 60s at Wildwood. “We both have been playing well the last two weeks,” David said. “We were definitely trending the right way this week.”
David said the Butlers had the ninth-lowest combined handicap in the tournament this week, and may have benefited from the tournament being cut to 36 holes with the cancelation of Friday’s second round because of rain.
“I always talk to him about overachieving and I think we overachieved this week,” David said.
They shot a 61 in a captain’s choice format at Arcadian Shores Golf Club on Thursday and shot 71 in alternate shot at the Legends Resort Heathland Course. They were a shot behind the leaders entering the final round and shot a 34 on the front nine.
David, who owns the Cable Concepts telecommunications company, thought he may have drowned the duo’s chances at a win when he dunked a shot into a creek on the par-5 16th hole and they made a double bogey.
“I thought I had blown it and I was really down,” David said. “I hit a terrible shot, maybe the worst shot I’ve hit since I was like 11. I chunked a 3-wood into the water, and I had been playing really good.
“He told me to keep grinding and somehow we parred the last two after that. We just hung in there and fought and didn’t give up. It was a great day.”
Schedule status quo
How were the three PGA Tour tournaments in the Carolinas affected by the tour’s significant changes to and contraction of its schedule in 2018-19?
As it turns out, hardly.
The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island has retained its spot following the Masters Tournament and moves back a week on the calendar to the third week of April, which seemingly gives it an even better chance of getting warm weather.
The Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., remains the first weekend in May, and is now two weeks after the Heritage instead of three weeks with the Valero Texas Open moving ahead of the Masters instead of following the Heritage.
And the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., retains its place on the schedule as the event that precedes the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, essentially serving as a last chance for many to qualify for the tour’s postseason.
The former Greater Greensboro Open will move two weeks ahead on the calendar, from the third week in August to the first week in August.
The season- and playoff-ending Tour Championship will conclude on Aug. 25 next year, before the start of the NFL season. Key changes to the schedule include the shortening of the playoffs from four events to three, the moving of the PGA Championship to May and the moving of the Players Championship to March.
Tournament operators in the Carolinas should be pleased by the relative lack of movement of their events.
“We love our position on the new schedule,” Wells Fargo tournament director Gary Sobba said. “The WFC remains the first week of May which is perfect for our patrons and the course. The weather was absolutely perfect this year and it’s great for the course, the course was in great shape. Our patrons know the first week of May it’s the Wells Fargo Championship.”
RBC Heritage tournament director Steve Wilmot is certainly happy. The Heritage, which celebrated its 50th year in April, was moved to the week after the Masters in 1983 and has remained there.
“We know we have a great fit on the schedule and it works,” Wilmot said. “The tour recognizes as well as others that we work the week after the Masters. The players love it, the schedule works. We’ll see how things play out next year with player commitments and all that, but we’re extremely pleased with things.”
There are pluses and minuses to following a major championship on the schedule, but the proximity of Hilton Head to Augusta, relaxed atmosphere of both the venue and tournament following the pressure of the season’s first major, and weather conditions in April seem to work for the Masters-Heritage combination.
“Unfortunately we do lose some players [falling after the Masters] but we gain some players,” Wilmot said. “There are international players who are in for the Masters and take the three-hour drive and join us for a week. . . . You look at weather and other things and it works for us.”
