Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 2

This was actually a fun ballot to sort through, because so many of the teams at the top played each other. It’s hard to hold a loss to Baylor against Illinois, or a loss to Villanova against Texas, which had a pretty, pretty, pretty good week otherwise. Generally speaking, the teams that lost in Week 1 are who we thought they were.

Other than Kentucky.

So, in short, I’m not going to hold Texas’ loss to Villanova against the Longhorns at the end of a week when Texas won the Maui/Asheville Invitational with nice wins over Indiana and North Carolina. there are now five teams in my top 10 that have a loss, and all of those losses were to another top-25 team. I’m OK with that.

THIS SEASON’S BALLOTS

Preseason Week 1

THIS WEEK’S TOP 25 BASKETBALL BALLOT

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1)

2. Baylor (2)

3. Iowa (5)

4. Kansas (6)

5. Villanova (7)

6. Texas (11)

7. Illinois (4)

8. Creighton (8)

9. Houston (12)

10. Texas Tech (12)

11. Michigan State (14)

12. Florida (15)

13. Duke (9)

14. Florida State (17)

15. West Virginia (13)

16. Wisconsin (3)

17. North Carolina (16)

18. Tennessee (19)

19. Virginia (20)

20. Arizona State (21)

21. Ohio State (22)

22. Louisville (23)

23. Michigan (24)

24. Richmond (25)

25. Virginia Tech (NR)

OUT Kentucky (18)

Luke DeCock
Luke DeCock
Sports columnist Luke DeCock has covered four Final Fours, the Summer Olympics, the Super Bowl and the Carolina Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup. He joined The News & Observer in 2000 to cover the Hurricanes and the NHL before becoming a columnist in 2008. A native of Evanston, Ill., he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and has won multiple national and state awards for his columns and feature writing while twice being named North Carolina Sportswriter of the Year.
