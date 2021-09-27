CCU signs three-game football agreement with this ACC school, including a home game

Coastal Carolina and the Virginia Cavaliers have agreed on a three-game football series that includes the Atlantic Coast Conference member playing at Brooks Stadium in Conway in 2024.

“Our scheduling philosophy focuses on bringing strong national competition to Brooks Stadium and we are pleased to announce this series with the University of Virginia which meets that philosophy,” said Matt Hogue, CCU Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation, in a statement. “This series also provides a regional flavor that resonates with many current students and alumni who hail from the Mid-Atlantic area. We look forward to starting the series next season in Charlottesville.”

The three-game series will begin at Virginia, as the Cavaliers will host the Chanticleers at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium next season on Nov. 19, 2022.

Coastal will then host the Cavaliers on Sept. 21, 2024 before wrapping up the three-game series at Virginia on Aug. 30, 2025.

The 2025 schedule now features both an ACC and SEC school, as CCU rescheduled last season’s canceled game at South Carolina to Nov. 22, 2025.

South Carolina and CCU’s scheduled 2020 season-opening meeting was canceled after the Southeastern Conference went to a 10-game, conference-only schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

