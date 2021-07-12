CCU All-American Parker Chavers has been drafted. Why he may be playing in Myrtle Beach

Coastal Carolina All-American outfielder Parker Chavers may not have to move residences as he starts his professional career.

Chavers was selected in the seventh round, with the 214th pick, in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Chicago Cubs.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are the Cubs’ Low-A affiliate, meaning if he signs with the Cubs he could begin his professional career playing his home games at Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach.

The left-handed hitting Chavers is a talented defensive player who possesses both power and speed at the plate.

The senior led the Chants in 2021 in hitting (.318), hits (62), doubles (12) and stolen bases (14). He also recorded five home runs, two triples, 33 RBI and scored 32 runs, while posting a .477 slugging percentage and a .407 on-base percentage on the season.

A three-time All-Sun Belt selection, he was selected to the conference’s first team in 2019 and second team in both 2018 and 2020.

Chavers was a 2018 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American and named to the 2018 Baseball America Freshman All-America, D1Baseball Freshman All-America, and Perfect Game/Rawlings All-America second teams following his first year at Coastal.

Chavers was also twice named to the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship All-Tournament team (2018 and 2019) and earned a spot on the 2018 NCAA Conway Regional All-Tournament team.

He was a ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region second-team pick as a sophomore in 2019, when he also garnered Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week honors on Feb. 25, 2019.

For his CCU career, he batted .319 with 198 hits, 27 home runs, seven triples, 36 doubles, 129 RBI and 134 runs scored over 168 games played.

He added 101 walks, six sacrifice flies and 33 stolen bases while posting a .530 career slugging percentage and a .426 career on-base percentage.

The Alabama native is in the top 20 all time at CCU in career stats with seven triples, 101 walks, 27 home runs, a .530 slugging percentage, and .426 career on-base percentage.

Chavers returned to the CCU lineup in 2021 after missing the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season following right shoulder surgery in early December 2019.

CCU head coach Gary Gilmore said of Chavers earlier this year: “He’s one of the best players I’ve ever coached, no doubt about it. He’s a unique young man and his makeup is off the charts as well.”

The MLB draft is 20 rounds this year. CCU fourth-year junior reliever Alaska Abney is considered a potential draft pick, and the Chants could have a recruit or two in the incoming 2021 class drafted as well.

The Chanticleers have now had at least one player selected in the first-year player draft in each of the last 24 years, dating back to the 1997 MLB Draft. Chavers becomes the 81st Chanticleer chosen in the draft during Gilmore’s tenure.