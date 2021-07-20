Coastal Carolina makes rare move and fires one of its athletic head coaches

Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC. jbell@thesunnews.com

Coastal Carolina has made a rare move and fired one of its coaches.

The university has relieved women’s lacrosse head coach Kristen Selvage of her duties, effective immediately, the school announced on Tuesday.

“We thank Coach Selvage for her service to CCU athletics, and we look forward to the next chapter in Chanticleer women’s lacrosse,” stated Matt Hogue, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation, in a release.

CCU will immediately begin a national search for the third head coach in program history.

The Sun News requested information from the university last week through the Freedom of Information Act regarding Selvage’s conduct and job status after receiving anonymous complaints that were reportedly brought to the university’s attention, and has not yet received a response from CCU.

Hogue said last week he could not comment on Selvage’s situation.

Selvage posted a 58-38 overall record in six seasons at CCU, including going a combined 24-8 overall in both Atlantic Sun and Southern Conference league play.

Selvage was introduced as the second head coach of the lacrosse program in August 2015.

Coastal’s best season under Selvage came in 2017, when the Chanticleers went 13-6 and reached the ASUN tournament title game for the first of two straight seasons. Selvage was named the conference coach of the year in both 2017 and 2018. The Chants have yet to capture a tournament championship and reach the NCAA tournament in the sport.

Selvage has served on the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Board of Directors on two separate occasions and has also been the president of the IWLCA.

Selvage came to CCU after 14 years as the head coach at Lock Haven, where she led the program to three NCAA Division II championship game appearances between 2009 and 2015. She was named the IWLCA Division II Coach of the Year after leading Lock Haven to a 20-1 record.

Selvage has a 271-113 record in 22 seasons as a collegiate head coach.

Coastal Carolina, along with Delaware State, will rejoin the ASUN Conference as associate members in women’s lacrosse for the 2022 season.

The Chanticleers played last season in the Southern Conference. They were ASUN members from 2017-20 and posted a 17-6 overall record in conference games. The Chants have produced 17 ASUN All-Conference members.

With the re-addition of the Chants and Hornets, six programs will compete for the ASUN Championship in 2022, as CCU and DSU join Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Liberty and Stetson.