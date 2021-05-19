Sources: Oklahoma, Davidson among teams slated for Myrtle Beach Invitational at CCU

Baylor junior forward Mark Vital dunks during the Bears’ 76-53 win over Ohio in November 2019 in the first round of the second Myrtle Beach Invitational at the HTC Center in Conway. jbell@thesunnews.com

Oklahoma and Davidson will be among the participants in this year’s Myrtle Beach Invitational college basketball tournament at Coastal Carolina’s HTC Center, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, who cites sources.

The other six teams reportedly participating are Utah State, New Mexico State, Indiana State, East Carolina, Old Dominion and Penn.

The tournament is owned and operated by ESPN Events, and ESPN spokesperson Anna Negron said Wednesday that the company plans to announce on Thursday the participants in its basketball tournaments.

The Myrtle Beach Invitational is expected to be announced for the dates of Nov. 18-21, with an off day on Saturday the 20th.

The third annual tournament scheduled for 2020 was canceled because of the coronavirus.

New Mexico State was originally slated to be in the Diamond Head Classic, but is now reportedly coming to CCU.

Utah State and Penn were scheduled to participate in the canceled 2020 tournament, as was Loyola University Chicago, whose 2020 coach Porter Moser is now coaching Oklahoma.

Pete Derzis, ESPN Senior Vice President of College Sports Programming and Events, previously told The Sun News that Oklahoma and Davidson were contracted to play in the tournament at some point.

Coastal Carolina played in the tournament in 2019, and because the NCAA only allows a team to participate in a specific tournament once every four years, the Chants aren’t eligible to participate again until 2023.

The first two Myrtle Beach Invitationals have been won by Central Florida in 2018 and 2020 national champion Baylor in 2019.