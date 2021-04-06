Why this Coastal Carolina player would leave eligibility behind to ‘test the NBA waters’

Coming off an award-winning season, Coastal Carolina redshirt junior guard DeVante Jones is turning pro and hopes to get a shot with an NBA organization.

He declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday afternoon, and hopes to either be drafted or be given an opportunity to compete for a position on a roster in the NBA or G League, the NBA’s developmental circuit.

The 2020-21 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year said he is retaining his college eligibility, which indicates he has not hired an agent. If he turns pro, Jones will foregoing two years of eligibility, as he had a redshirt senior year remaining and all athletes in winter sports were given an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA because of the impact of the coronavirus on their seasons.

“After a difficult season facing the pandemic, it was nothing but amazing with this group of guys,” Jones told The Sun News. “With the help of my teammates I was able to have probably my best season at Coastal so far, giving me the opportunity to test the NBA waters, which has been a dream of mine since I could remember.”

On March 24, Jones was named a finalist for the 2020-21 Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in NCAA Division I college basketball.

Jones led the Chanticleers in scoring by six points per game this past season with 19.3 ppg while shooting 49 percent from the field, 37 percent from the three-point line and 86 percent from the free throw line, and averaged 32.8 minutes to lead the team by more than 6 minutes per contest. He finished third in the nation in steals per game with 2.81.

Jones, a communications major who is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, played three seasons at CCU and is 12th in points scored in men’s basketball program history with 1,397.

“Coastal has been nothing but amazing,” Jones said. “I’ve met some amazing people such as the coaching staff, players, managers, teachers, other students, etc., and the coastal community welcomed me with open arms and they believed in me every step of the way and I’m forever grateful for the best community in the country.”

Jones, from New Orleans and St. Augustine High, redshirted as a true freshman after he was not admitted to the university for the 2017 fall semester.

He averaged 14.6 points while starting 20 of his 22 games in 2018-19 to be named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year despite missing 12 games due to an injury in his redshirt freshman season.

He was named 2019-20 Second Team All-Sun Belt after increasing his points per game to 17.4 and shooting nearly 49 percent from the field and 87 percent at the free throw line.

Jones led Coastal to an 18-8 record this past season, but the Chants fell just short on a couple occasions.

After going 9-5 in the Sun Belt regular season, CCU lost in overtime to eventual champion Appalachian State in the conference tournament semifinals. The Chants then won two games in the College Basketball Invitational but fell to Pepperdine 84-61 in the postseason tournament’s championship game on March 24 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“Without question he can play European basketball and I think he’ll get some [NBA and G League] looks and get some workouts when the time comes,” CCU head coach Cliff Ellis said in February. “Certainly he’ll be playing somewhere.

“. . . He’s developed his game to be able to score at all three levels. He’s got strength. He can go to the rack, he’s got a mid-range game, he’s got a three-point game and he shoots free throws and he defends. He’s gotten stronger in the weight room. He’s done all the things that needed to be done to make him the player that he is.”