How Coastal Carolina’s Tarron Jackson may have helped his NFL Draft stock on Tuesday

Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson anticipates hearing his named called during the 2021 NFL Draft from April 29 to May 1.

The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year took a big step toward that goal during Coastal Carolina’s football Pro Day on Tuesday at Brooks Stadium.

Jackson was invited to the NFL Combine, where players have the opportunity to improve their draft stock by displaying physical skills in a setting with other draft hopefuls.

But because the combine won’t be held due to the ongoing pandemic, Jackson had to perform Tuesday all of the drills he would have normally completed at the combine, rather than focusing on his position-specific drills at CCU and the skills challenges he would have wanted to improve upon.

“If you crush certain things then you don’t repeat them at Pro Day,” said Jackson’s agent, Chris Turnage of the United Athlete Sports agency based in Arkansas. “The goal would be to just work on position drills today and not have to worry about any of the other stuff because you do it so well at the combine.”

Turnage said early rumblings within NFL circles have Jackson possibly being selected around the fifth round, but he believes his Pro Day performance will go a long way in determining his draft prospects.

“We’ll know a little bit more on that in a week or so after the Pro Day,” Turnage said.

Jackson has been training for the past couple months at the Michael Johnson Performance center in Texas.

“It’s a blessing,” Jackson said following his Pro Day workout. “Growing up, watching the NFL, watching the draft and all this stuff, just to have an opportunity to prepare to even get drafted and go to a team and earn a spot, that’s a blessing to me. So I’m just looking forward to the journey.”

About 15 NFL teams sent scouts to the Pro Day, and many conducted interviews with participants following the drills.

Jackson was joined in the Pro Day by running back C.J. Marable, defensive tackle Sterling Johnson, who signed with the New York Jets following the 2019 season but was released before the 2020 season, and cornerback Mallory Claybourne, who tore knee ligaments during the 2019 season.

Unofficially, Turnage had Jackson running 40-yard dash times of 4.62 to 4.66, which both he and Jackson were pleased with — though CCU unofficially had the 40 times at 4.70 and 4.71 — and posting a 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump that matched a personal best.

He also posted a 4.51-second short shuttle, 29.5-inch vertical jump, and 25 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press.

“I think I did pretty good. Especially on the broad jump, 9-10,” Jackson said. “I think I did a pretty good job, especially in the position work. I’ve still got some things to work on but I definitely feel like I had a good day.”

Coastal Carolina’s Tarron Jackson performs a broad jump at the Coastal Carolina Pro Day on Tuesday at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. Jackson, a defensive end who received an invitation to the NFL Combine that is not being held because of the coronavirus, and running back C.J. Marable were among the participants. March 23, 2021. JASON LEE

Jackson leaves Coastal with a degree in mathematics and impressive on-field resume.

Despite seeing double-teams on more than 60 percent of his snaps this past season, according to CCU athletics, Jackson recorded 54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss including 8.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 12 games.

For his CCU career, he recorded 195 tackles, 44.5 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 48 games.

Jackson interviewed in person with representatives of all 32 NFL teams at the Senior Bowl, and has had follow-up Zoom interviews with seven teams since, he said.

But Turnage believes he will still be hurt by the loss of the one-on-one interviews he would have done at the combine, and possibly prior to the Pro Day, because he considers Jackson’s work ethic, personality and character to be advantages in the process.

“He is just extremely personable. Just a kid that you get in a good mood after you talk to him no matter when it is,” Turnage said. “His specialty defensive line trainer and outside linebacker trainer working with him in Dallas, on his position work and different things, both said he’s one of the hardest working guys they’ve ever had.

“His work ethic and his determination, and that says a lot because they’ve worked with over 30 or 40 NFL guys each. So those interviews might give him an advantage over another guy who doesn’t have the same intangibles.”

Jackson was already a physical specimen at CCU, where he was listed at 260 pounds. He has dropped even more fat to further chisel his now 6-2, 254-pound body with his work at the highly-regarded Michael Johnson Performance center.

“It definitely feels like it has given me an advantage, especially in terms of getting involved with positions I didn’t know,” Jackson said. “Like I didn’t play outside linebacker here so getting used to the movement and the footwork, and especially for the combine stuff, that’s one of the best facilities in the world to get you ready for the 40 and stuff like that, so that was definitely an advantage for me to be able to go to Michael Johnson Performance.”

Jackson said the weight training he was put through by Chad Scott, CCU’s director of football speed, strength and conditioning over the past couple years, prepared him for the work he’s doing in Dallas.

“Coach Scott, I can’t even say into words how much he’s helped me through this journey,” Jackson said. “Going into training it has been nothing because the stuff I faced here at Coastal and the adversity coach Scott puts you through, man, it gets you ready for anything.”

Jackson will try to maximize his NFL opportunity with a willingness to play multiple positions.

“My versatility is key,” he said. “Every team I talk to I make it a point to let them know I can play any position for them. I’m a coachable player so wherever I go I’m going to work at it, whether it be an outside linebacker or defensive end, whatever they may have me at. I’m going to work at it and I know I’m going to be successful at it.”

He displayed that at the Senior Bowl, where he was unable to play an outside pass rush position on the line, where he excels.

“There was a little frustration . . . but he wasn’t down about it,” Turnage said. “He considered it a chance to learn a new position. He went there and still battled. Having that kind of attitude, and even seeing him progress at the Senior Bowl throughout the week at a position he hadn’t really played before is incredible. He’s a very mentally tough, very strong-willed, determined young man who has absolutely been a pleasure to work with.”

Coastal Carolina running back C.J. Marable runs a cone drill in front of pro football scouts at Coastal Carolina’s Pro Day held on Tuesday at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. March 23, 2021. JASON LEE