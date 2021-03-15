Who Coastal Carolina will play in a postseason basketball tournament beginning Monday

The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball team’s season will continue.

The Chanticleers (16-7) have accepted an invitation to the 2021 College Basketball Invitational, which will be played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida from March 22-24.

The Chants join Army, Stetson, Bowling Green, Bryant, Longwood, Pepperdine and Bellarmine as participants in this season’s invitational, and face Bryant in the opening round at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

All eight teams will play on the opening day with the winners advancing to Tuesday’s semifinal round. The championship will be played on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

All games will be broadcast live on FLOHOOPS.com and can be heard live on WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM. Live stats will also be available at www.GoCCUsports.com.

Coastal went 9-5 in the Sun Belt Conference in the regular season and defeated Troy in the conference tournament quarterfinals before falling 64-61 in overtime to eventual Sun Belt champion Appalachian State in the semifinals March 7 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

Bryant (15-6) finished second in the Northeast Conference and lost in the tournament championship game 73-68 to Mount St. Mary’s. Bryant’s Charles Pride scored a career-high 33 points and hit 8 of 12 three-point attempts.

The CBI is normally a 16-team tournament with games held at the site of the better seed. But because of the coronavirus, tournament operator Gazelle Group cut the tournament to eight teams and brought it to one location.

Coastal played in the 2017 and 2019 CBI tournaments, both times with success.

In 2017, the Chants lost the best-of-three championship series to Wyoming after wins over Hampton, Loyola Maryland and Illinois-Chicago. In 2019, they lost to DePaul in the semifinals after wins over Howard and West Virginia.