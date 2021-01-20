CCU releases 56-game baseball schedule that includes ACC, top-25 teams and one omission

The Coastal Carolina baseball team will play a full 56-game schedule this spring, including 32 home games and non-conference contests against preseason national top-25 opponents N.C. State, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

The non-conference schedule also includes games versus North Carolina, Connecticut, Florida International, UNC Wilmington, College of Charleston, Liberty, Davidson, Miami (Ohio), Kennesaw State and Bryant.

Clemson is not on the schedule this season. The Chants have a long history with the Tigers that includes 57 games, and the teams were scheduled to play twice in 2020, with the first meeting set to occur less than a week after the season was canceled on March 12. CCU played Clemson in each of the three years from 2017-19.

The season begins Feb. 19-21 with a three-game home series against Duke at Springs Brooks Stadium.

After a midweek road game at No. 17 Wake Forest on Feb. 23, the Chanticleers will host the CCU Baseball Tournament on the weekend of Feb. 26-28 in Conway. The four-team tournament includes No. 14 West Virginia, Kennesaw State and Bryant. Coastal will host Bryant on Feb. 26, take on West Virginia on Feb. 27 and wrap up the tournament vs. Kennesaw State on Feb. 28.

The Chants will then host the annual Baseball at the Beach event March 5-8 which will include UConn, Davidson and Miami (Ohio). CCU will open up against Davidson on March 5, host Miami (Ohio) on March 6 and face UConn on both March 7-8.

Coach Gary Gilmore’s squad will continue its 12-game home-stand with a four-game weekend series against Florida International on March 12-14, then a Tuesday night clash with No. 13 N.C. State on March 16.

The next two weeks of play will consist of seven road bouts and one home game, as the Chants will play a three-game non-conference series at West Virginia from March 19-21, return to host the College of Charleston on March 23, and then open up Sun Belt Conference play at Louisiana on March 25-28.

The Chants will face UNC Wilmington four times in April with home games April 6 and 27 and away games April 13 and 28, host Charleston on both March 23 and April 7 and travel to Charleston on May 12, and face Liberty in a three-game road series from April 23-25.

CCU travels to North Carolina on April 20 and hosts Wake Forest on May 18.

In the Sun Belt, the Chants will host series against Appalachian State (April 1-3), Georgia Southern (April 16-18), Troy (May 7-9) and Texas State (May 20-22), which will close out the regular season.

The Sun Belt Baseball Championship is scheduled for May 25-30 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.

Attendance will be limited at Springs Brooks Stadium based on health and safety protocols necessitated by the coronavirus, though the school has not announced the seating capacity, and other safety measures will be implemented including no printed game programs.

Information on ticket sales will be communicated through the CCU athletics website www.GoCCUsports.com and athletic department’s social media channels in the coming weeks.