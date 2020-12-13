Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
CCU women’s basketball cancels games, halts activities after positive COVID-19 test

The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team has canceled its final three non-conference games and is pausing all in-person athletic activities after a positive coronavirus test was found during routine testing, according to a news release Sunday night.

The decision was made with guidance from CCU’s NCAA Athletic Medical Director and following local health and university guidelines amid the positive COVID-19 test. the university states.

The three games canceled include home games against Coker (scheduled for Wednesday) and Converse (Friday) and a road game against Wake Forest on Dec. 22.

The Chants hope to return to action after the Christmas break with a New Year’s Day Sun Belt Conference-opening game at Georgia State.

David Wetzel
