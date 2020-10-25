Must see: CCU celebrates win over Ga. Southern with wild wrestling parody in locker room

Big win big celebration. The boys are having fun #CHANTS pic.twitter.com/6NI2hBFO4H — Silas Kelly (@sila_SK_elly) October 25, 2020

Does any college football team have more fun than Coastal Carolina following a win?

It’s unlikely.

Coastal’s post-game celebrations are becoming wilder by the week, and they’re getting attention from national media outlets.

For the second consecutive week the Chanticleers’ locker room celebration was featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter, and Saturday’s revelry was also the subject of an article on CBSSports.com.

In addition to vociferously chanting the CCU fight song after each win, the Chants play for an individual game trophy that is determined by a member of the coaching staff and is specific to each opponent.

The trophy is awarded in the locker room following a win, and Saturday following a 28-14 win over Georgia Southern at Brooks Stadium the Chants staged a WWE-like wrestling production featuring a person in a shabby version of the Eagles mascot outfit.

It included a referee, ring bell, and a pair of wrestlers attacking the mascot, including one in a wrestling singlet sailing airborne off a stepladder onto the mascot, which is being held on a broken table. The mascot is then submitted in a back-breaker hold and the wrestler rips open two bottles of water and pours them over his face, reminiscent of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s celebrations with beer cans, in the raucous locker room.

The wrestling celebration is likely a parody of Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford’s past locker room celebrations, during which he dropped a “People’s Elbow” on a folding chair.

Senior linebacker Silas Kelly posted the one minute, 19-second video on Twitter with the caption: “Big win big celebration. The boys are having fun #CHANTS”