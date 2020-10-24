CCU starting QB Grayson McCall is out of today’s game against Georgia Southern

If Coastal Carolina is going to win this afternoon and retain its national top 25 football ranking, it is going to do it without redshirt freshman phenom quarterback Grayson McCall.

McCall is out of today’s game, which kicked off at noon, with an upper body injury he suffered against Louisiana last Wednesday night. McCall finished that game and led the Chants on a late game-winning drive that culminated in a 40-yard Massimo Biscardi field goal for a 30-27 win.

Junior Fred Payton, who has started 10 games over his first two seasons at Coastal, is starting in McCall’s place.

The Chanticleers (4-0) are ranked as an FBS program for the first time at No. 24 in the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 25 in the AP Top 25.

McCall is third in college football in QB Rating (passing efficiency) behind only Alabama’s Mac Jones and BYU’s Zach Wilson, and is fifth in total QBR behind Jones, Florida’s Kyle Trask, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.

McCall has completed 59 of 87 passes (68%) for 930 yards and 11 touchdowns with one interception, and is second on the team in rushing with 184 yards and three scores on 42 carries.

Coastal has just three turnovers through four games with McCall at the helm of the offense.

In his CCU career, Payton has completed 168 of 263 passes (64 percent) for 2,098 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 324 yards on 101 carries with two rushing TDs in the Chants’ spread option offense.