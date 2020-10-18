Look who’s ranked: Coastal Carolina cracks top 25 in national college football poll

Coastal Carolina’s surprising start to the 2020 season has resulted in the first Football Bowl Subdivision national ranking in program history.

The Chanticleers are ranked 24th in the Amway Coaches Poll released Sunday. The AP Top 25 Poll is expected later this afternoon.

Coastal is 4-0 and is coming off a 30-27 win Wednesday night over Louisiana (3-1), which was ranked 21st in both the AP and Coaches polls.

The Chants also have a road win over Kansas and home wins over Arkansas State and Football Championship Subdivision foe Campbell. They were underdogs in all three of their FBS games.

CCU has received attention from the voters for a couple weeks. Last week, CCU received 37 votes in the AP poll and 48 points in the Amway Coaches Poll, which both put the Chants at 32nd in the country.

Coastal had the 35th-most votes in both polls two weeks ago, garnering 25 points in the AP poll as well as the most points in their history in the USA Today Amway Coaches poll with 38. The Chants have received votes in the coaches’ poll in five consecutive weeks. CCU coach Jamey Chadwell is one of 48 voters in the coaches’ poll.

Both polls include all FBS teams whether they have played yet or not.

Following Coastal’s win over Louisiana, the Chants received a plea by ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt to voters in the polls to rank them on his SportsCenter show Wednesday night, and that helped spawn support on social media with the hashtags #RankEm and #RankTheChants.

National rankings are not new to the CCU program. Prior to beginning their transition to the FBS level and joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2017, the Chants were regularly ranked in the FCS top 25 over several years and spent a combined 10 weeks at No. 1 in 2014 and 2015.