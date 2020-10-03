How two CCU linebackers called out Pat McAfee, and how he responded on Twitter

Arkansas State’s Layne Hatcher is brought down by Coastal’s Teddy Gallagher. Coastal Carolina played Arkansas State in its 2020 Sun Belt Conference football opener on Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway.. October 3, 2020. jlee@thesunnews.com

After Coastal Carolina put a 52-23 whoopin’ on Arkansas State on Saturday at Brooks Stadium, senior linebackers Teddy Gallagher and Silas Kelly took to Twitter to call out an outspoken ESPN analyst.

On ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, Pat McAfee made three picks against the spread with a large hammer as a prop for effect, and one of the selections was A-State to cover the 3.5 points it was favored by over the Chanticleers. And he was mispronouncing Chants.

So the linebackers scolded him for the pick, and his mispronunciation, in a video shot on the field following the game.

Gallagher posted on Twitter: “Hey Clown aka Pat . . . I heard you didn’t believe in the chants. How’d that work out for you?”

Boys... I was wrong. I didn’t know that humans like you 2 existed on the CHANTS roster. If I knew those mullets were flying around on that teal field, we all know I would’ve swung that hammer DAHN on the Myrtle Beach savages



That’s on me. I apologize https://t.co/eXeQvYHVec — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 3, 2020

In the video, Gallagher says, “I once thought of you as a great man that held yourself to a high standard, and I do not anymore. But you have bundled that. You didn’t believe in the Chants, and that bit you in the butt, didn’t it?”

Silas Kelly chimed in with, “A knowledgeable gambler, you know, hot takes, good takes, usually is winning his bets,” and added three correct pronunciations of “Chants.”

McAfee apologized on Twitter, even complimenting Gallagher and Kelly for their magnificent mullets.

“Boys . . . I was wrong. I didn’t know that humans like you 2 existed on the CHANTS roster. If I knew those mullets were flying around on that teal field, we all know I would’ve swung that hammer DAHN on the Myrtle Beach savages. That’s on me. I apologize.”

The video was garnering tens of thousands of views within an hour of its posting.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal