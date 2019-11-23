CCU needed a win at UL-Monroe to keep hopes of a bowl berth alive. How a wild game ended

Coastal Carolina junior defensive end Tarron Jackson sacks Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Caleb Evans and causes a fumble in the first half of CCU’s 45-42 loss to the Warhawks Saturday at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La. Photo courtesy of Coastal Carolina Athletics

The 2019 season will not be the first to include a bowl game for Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers needed to win their remaining two games to become bowl-eligible for the first time, and they were unable to make the final big offensive play in a wild 45-42 loss to Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La.

The final three touchdowns came in less than a minute of game time, and UL-Monroe scored two of them in a contest that featured nine lead changes and two ties.

Coastal’s final possession ended with a fumble on its 15-yard line on a wide shotgun snap with 2:11 to play.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“Our guys gave a valiant effort,” CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell told WRNN 99.5 FM after the game. “But I told them after the game I’m tired of telling them they gave a valiant effort. We’ve got to start doing some things to win games, you know. It comes back down to us beating ourselves in some ways, and we did that.”

Coastal (4-7) fell to 1-6 in the Sun Belt Conference with a home game against Texas State next Saturday remaining.

Three of the Chants’ last four losses have come by three points or less, and they are now 1-10 in their last 11 conference games.

“Obviously it’s really hard for sure after this one,” junior offensive lineman and team captain Trey Carter said. “But we’re just going to focus on the process. Last week is last week. You still remember what you messed up on and you still want to improve it. That’s all you can do.”

A Chandler Kryst interception at the CCU 24 in one-on-one coverage down the sideline with 3:26 to play gave CCU a final chance to tie or take the lead. But on third-and-13 from the CCU 21, Payton was unable to corral a shotgun snap to his left and ULM lineman Ivin White Jr. pounced on it for a game-clinching turnover.

“We did have a chance to go win the game,” Chadwell said. “Even there at the end it’s third down and whatever and we dropped the ball on the snap. If we get on it at least we can try it on fourth down to go out that way. After offensively playing pretty well all game long it’s heartbreaking.”

ULM (5-6, 4-3) kept its chances of being selected for a bowl alive after winning six games last season but being overlooked by bowl game selection committees.

“I thought our guys came up ready to get a win and try to get us an opportunity to get to bowl-eligibility, we just didn’t get it done,” Chadwell said.

The teams combined for 1,015 yards of offense, including 563 by ULM. CCU junior C.J. Marable rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and sophomore Fred Payton threw for three touchdowns and 158 yards while completing 10 of 16 passes while splitting time at quarterback with Bryce Carpenter.

ULM senior dual-threat quarterback Caleb Evans completed 19 of 33 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns while Josh Johnson rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

“Their quarterback played well and we just really didn’t have an answer for him,” Chadwell said.