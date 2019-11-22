How Coastal Carolina followed up its win over Utah against a ranked Baylor

Coastal Carolina senior guard Tyrell Gumbs-Frater puts up a shot over Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler Friday afternoon in the second round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational at the HTC Center in Conway. jbell@thesunnews.com

Coastal Carolina led for much of the game against Baylor on Friday in the second round of Myrtle Beach Invitational at the HTC Center.

But the Chanticleers lost one of their top players in sophomore guard Ebrima Dibba early in the second half, and they also lost their ability to score thereafter.

The Chants went scoreless for more than six minutes down the stretch and the Bears, ranked 24th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, pulled away for a 77-65 win.

Baylor (4-1) advances to play Villanova in Sunday’s 5 p.m. championship game, while the Chants (3-3) will face Mississippi State (5-1) at 1 p.m. in the third-place game.

Coastal led by four points with 11:40 to play following a Keishawn Brewton 3-pointer, but the Chants scored just eight points the rest of the game, including the final three points in the game’s final two minutes.

Brewton scored 17 points to lead the Chants in scoring for the second straight night, but he took just three shots in the second half. Junior guard MaCio Teague, a UNC Asheville transfer, scored a game-high and season-high 21 points to lead Baylor.

The Chants committed a season-high 22 turnovers – the previous high was 13 – and Baylor converted those into 19 points.

Coming off a 79-57 win over Utah of the Pac-12 Conference in their tournament opener Thursday night, Coastal jumped on Baylor early.

CCU opened up a 21-12 lead 6:30 into the game following a pair of 3-pointers by Brewton, a junior college transfer in the offseason.

Baylor stormed back with a 16-0 run to take a seven-point lead as Coastal went six minutes without a point.

The Baylor run included a 3-pointer by Teague and three-point play by Davion Mitchell, a pair of layins by Teague and Devonte Bandoo on fast breaks created by Mark Vital steals, a Bandoo jumper and Matthew Mayer layin.

A short Tommy Burton jumper ended CCU’s scoreless streak with 7:40 remaining in the first half and a Garrick Green put-back had the Chants within six point at 31-25.

Baylor led by nine when back-to-back 3-pointers by Brewton in 30 seconds, both assisted by Devante Jones, cut the deficit to 34-31 with 4 minutes to play in the first half.

Coastal regained the lead on a pair of Burton free throws with 1:10 left in the half that capped a 6-0 Coastal run, and took a 39-37 lead into halftime on a Green dunk off a baseline drive.

Coastal opened up an eight-point lead in the opening 5 minutes of the second half with a 13-7 run that began and ended with Burton baskets.

But the Chants also lost Dibba during the early run. He left the game 4 minutes into the second half when his left leg gave out as he was rising at the basket after an open-court steal.

Dibba is fourth on the team with 12.6 points per game this season and is also averaging 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 94 percent from the free throw line. He shares point guard duties with Jones.

The Chants had 50 points through 24 minutes when he left and scored just 15 points in the final 16 minutes without him.

Baylor went on a 16-3 run shortly after Dibba’s departure to take a 63-57 lead with 9 minutes to play.

A Tyrell Gumbs-Frater 3-pointer pulled the Chants within three points with 8:20 left, but Baylor went on a 19-5 run to take an 11-point lead with 4 minutes to play.

Tournament schedule

Thursday

Game 1 - Villanova 98, Middle Tennessee State 69

Game 2 - Mississippi State 80, Tulane 60

Game 3 - Baylor 76, Ohio 53

Game 4 - Coastal Carolina 79, Utah 57

Friday

Game 5 - Tulane 86, Middle Tennessee 74

Game 6 - Villanova 83, Mississippi State 76

Game 7 - Baylor 77, Coastal Carolina 65

Game 8 - Ohio vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday

Game 9 - Game 5 and Game 8 winners, 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 10 - Game 6 and Game 7 losers, 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 11, Championship - Game 6 and Game 7 winners, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 12 - Game 5 and Game 8 losers, 7:30 p.m., ESPNews