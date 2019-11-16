Coastal Carolina
How a late twist of fate affected Coastal Carolina’s goal of getting bowl eligible
Coastal Carolina took a six-point lead with 2:30 to play at Arkansas State on Saturday, but the Red Wolves scored a touchdown with 32 seconds remaining to defeat the Chanticleers 28-27 at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark.
The Chanticleers (4-6) could have pulled within a win of becoming bowl eligible for the first time, and has lost five of its past six games to fall to 1-5 in the Sun Belt Conference.
Arkansas State (6-4, 4-2) drove 76 yards in 11 plays for the game-winning drive. Layne Hatcher hit Kirk Merritt for a 21-yard touchdown reception over the middle and Blake Grupe kicked the winning extra point.
Jacqez Hairston had scored a go-ahead 9-yard touchdown run with 2:30 to play and a Bryce Carpenter two-point conversion run gave CCU a 27-21 lead. Hairston’s TD was the second of two CCU touchdowns in the span of 3:30 to overcome an eight-point deficit.
C.J. Marable scored on a 1-yard run to pull Coastal within two points after a fourth-down interception at the 1 was negated by a roughing-the-passer penalty. A two-point attempt failed. Greg Latushko forced a Merritt fumble on the ensuing kickoff return and Michael Makins recovered at the ASU 29 to set up Hairston’s score.
The Chants led 13-7 at haltime.
Arkansas State regained the lead early in the third quarter when linebacker Caleb Bonner intercepted a fluttering pass and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown after defensive back Logan Wescott hit Carpenter’s arm as he was attempting to throw.
Wescott came on a blitz off the right corner, and the interception snapped a streak of 121 consecutive Carpenter passes without an interception dating back to last season.
Sophomore safety Kameron Burton had intercepted a deep Layne Harris pass at the Coastal 31 on the opening drive of the second half.
CCU’s Baden Pinson was stopped for a loss of a yard on an inside run on a fourth-and-1 at the Arkansas State 39, and the Red Wolves drove 60 yards in eight plays to extend their lead to 21-13 on an Omar Bayless 7-yard touchdown reception from Layne Hatcher with a minute remaining in the third quarter.
Freshman Jarius Reimonenq intercepted a Fred Payton pass at the CCU 33 on CCU’s ensuing possession and ASU drove to the 10, but C.J. Brewer stopped Marcel Murray for no gain on fourth-and-1 to give the Chants possession. On the interception, Payton was flushed from the pocket and rolled to his right before throwing into traffic near the sideline.
The Chants converted a fourth-and-1 at their own 20 – the second one of the game they converted from that area of the field – on a 2-yard Pinson run on their next possession before punting, and Derick Bush intercepted a Hatcher pass that sailed over a receiver’s head to give CCU possession at the ASU 33.
