How a late twist of fate affected Coastal Carolina’s goal of getting bowl eligible

Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter (12) runs the option against Arkansas State at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark., on Saturday, November 16, 2019. For The Sun News

Coastal Carolina took a six-point lead with 2:30 to play at Arkansas State on Saturday, but the Red Wolves scored a touchdown with 32 seconds remaining to defeat the Chanticleers 28-27 at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark.

The Chanticleers (4-6) could have pulled within a win of becoming bowl eligible for the first time, and has lost five of its past six games to fall to 1-5 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Arkansas State (6-4, 4-2) drove 76 yards in 11 plays for the game-winning drive. Layne Hatcher hit Kirk Merritt for a 21-yard touchdown reception over the middle and Blake Grupe kicked the winning extra point.

Jacqez Hairston had scored a go-ahead 9-yard touchdown run with 2:30 to play and a Bryce Carpenter two-point conversion run gave CCU a 27-21 lead. Hairston’s TD was the second of two CCU touchdowns in the span of 3:30 to overcome an eight-point deficit.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

C.J. Marable scored on a 1-yard run to pull Coastal within two points after a fourth-down interception at the 1 was negated by a roughing-the-passer penalty. A two-point attempt failed. Greg Latushko forced a Merritt fumble on the ensuing kickoff return and Michael Makins recovered at the ASU 29 to set up Hairston’s score.

The Chants led 13-7 at haltime.

Arkansas State regained the lead early in the third quarter when linebacker Caleb Bonner intercepted a fluttering pass and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown after defensive back Logan Wescott hit Carpenter’s arm as he was attempting to throw.

Wescott came on a blitz off the right corner, and the interception snapped a streak of 121 consecutive Carpenter passes without an interception dating back to last season.

Sophomore safety Kameron Burton had intercepted a deep Layne Harris pass at the Coastal 31 on the opening drive of the second half.

CCU’s Baden Pinson was stopped for a loss of a yard on an inside run on a fourth-and-1 at the Arkansas State 39, and the Red Wolves drove 60 yards in eight plays to extend their lead to 21-13 on an Omar Bayless 7-yard touchdown reception from Layne Hatcher with a minute remaining in the third quarter.

Freshman Jarius Reimonenq intercepted a Fred Payton pass at the CCU 33 on CCU’s ensuing possession and ASU drove to the 10, but C.J. Brewer stopped Marcel Murray for no gain on fourth-and-1 to give the Chants possession. On the interception, Payton was flushed from the pocket and rolled to his right before throwing into traffic near the sideline.

The Chants converted a fourth-and-1 at their own 20 – the second one of the game they converted from that area of the field – on a 2-yard Pinson run on their next possession before punting, and Derick Bush intercepted a Hatcher pass that sailed over a receiver’s head to give CCU possession at the ASU 33.