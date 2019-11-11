Coastal Carolina’s baseball schedule includes Clemson, Georgia, UNC and home tournaments

Games against a few ACC and SEC schools that made the NCAA tournament this past season are a featured part of Coastal Carolina’s 2020 baseball schedule, which was released Monday.

The 2016 national NCAA champion Chanticleers will face Clemson, North Carolina, N.C. State and Georgia in addition to fellow 2019 NCAA tournament teams Illinois and UNC Wilmington in a 56-game schedule that begins Feb. 14.

Coastal starts the season with the Brittain Resorts Baseball At The Beach tournament from Feb. 14-16, then hosts the Brittain Resorts Invitational from Feb. 21-24 as part of 33 home games at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The annual Baseball At The Beach round-robin event will include UNC Greensboro, San Diego State and Virginia Tech, and Coastal will play afternoon contest all three days.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After a road contest at UNC Wilmington on Feb. 18, the invitational will include St. Joseph’s, Illinois, Kennesaw State and West Virginia.

The two-time defending Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions begin a 30-game league schedule March 13 at Louisiana in Lafayette, La., and host Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Texas-Arlington, Georgia State and Arkansas-Little Rock in three-game weekend series this season.

The Chants play seven opponents in all that made the 2019 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Tournament last season.

“We have got another great schedule this year highlighted by 33 home games against tremendous competition along with major road challenges which all together creates huge RPI (rating percentage index) opportunities,” coach Gary Gilmore said. “With great success in 2020, this schedule provides us the chance to once again host an NCAA Regional here at CCU.”

The home schedule includes Atlantic Coast Conference foes Virginia Tech (Feb. 16), Wake Forest (March 11) and Clemson (March 17), Illinois (Feb. 22) and Maryland (three games Feb. 28-March 1) of the Big Ten, West Virginia (Feb. 24) of the Big 12, Charlotte and a three-game series with Middle Tennessee State.

Non-conference games on the road include those at N.C. State, Clemson, North Carolina and Wake Forest of the ACC, Georgia of the Southeastern Conference, UNCW, Charlotte and College of Charleston.

The 43rd annual Sun Belt Baseball Championship is set for May 19-24 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., a 7,000-seat venue that is home to the minor league class Double-A Montgomery Biscuits.

Coastal season tickets starting at $250 can purchase tickets by calling the CCU ticket office at 843-347-8499.