How Coastal Carolina fared in its first nationally-televised Sun Belt Conference contest

Louisiana junior running back Trey Ragas runs the ball against the Coastal Carolina defense Thursday night at Brooks Stadium in Conway. jbell@thesunnews.com

Coastal Carolina resembled the cast of Saturday Night Live on Thursday night at Brooks Stadium.

The comedic actors are affectionately known as the “Not Ready for Prime Time Players,” and the Chanticleers certainly were not.

In the school’s first nationally-televised prime time game as an FBS member, the Chants were destroyed by one of the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference.

Louisiana-Lafayette handed Coastal one of the worst losses in school history, 48-7, in a game that was televised on ESPNU.

Ragin Cajuns junior quarterback Levi Lewis had a career night despite not playing the fourth quarter, completing 26 of 30 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns to set single-game career highs in completions, passing yards and passing TDs, and a school single-game record with an 86.7 completion percentage.

Louisiana’s vaunted running game, which entered the contest ranked third in the nation at 288 yards per game, contributed 225 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries and was led by reserve Chris Smith, who had 99 yards and a score on eight carries.

Louisiana (7-2) continues to pace the Sun Belt’s Western Division at 4-1 in the conference, and Coastal (4-5) fell to 1-4 in the conference and has lost eight of its past nine Sun Belt games after pulling out a 36-35 win over Troy on Saturday.

Virginia Tech transfer Sam Denmark’s first collegiate touchdown from Fred Payton with 4 minutes to play kept Coastal from being shut out for the first time since 2011.

Coastal was outgained 564-236, and quarterback Bryce Carpenter was 9 of 20 for 71 yards and was sacked twice before being relieved by Payton late in the game.