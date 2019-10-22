Why CCU’s football team was featured on ESPN both before and after Monday Night Football

Coastal Carolina’s football team was featured on ESPN on Monday both before and after the Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

The Chanticleers were featured on the MNF pregame show’s “C’Mon Man” segment for the rallying dance-off they had with Georgia Southern between the third and fourth quarters on Saturday.

They were featured following the game on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt’s “Bad Beats” segment for the game’s point total going over the 43 points established by sportsbooks after the game was tied 10-10 at the end of regulation.

The dance- off started when Georgia Southern’s players began bouncing as a group and spilling onto the field while facing the Chants’ sideline to the Sheck Wes song “Mo Bamba.” In response, Coastal’s players all began bouncing and spilling onto the field while facing Georgia Southern.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

That continued for several seconds until officials threw flags and assessed every player on both teams unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, which resulted in the ejections of three players who had already incurred an unsportsmanlike or personal foul penalty in the game. NCAA rules require the ejection of players who incur two such penalties in a game.

The C’Mon Man segment highlights humerous occurrences in recent football games, and on Monday night the game officials were criticized for being too sensitive and not allowing the players to have fun.

When asked on Monday morning if it would be difficult to assess his team’s performance against Georgia Southern on film because of a steady driving rain throughout the game from tropical system Nestor, CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell quipped, “Well I thought our dancing was pretty solid.”

CCU lost offensive lineman Seth Harrell and wide receiver T’Qele Holmes to ejection after the dance-off, while Georgia Southern lost linebacker Jay Bowdry.

After the game Saturday, Chadwell said he had never seen something like that happen in a game. “That was a big deal because we got [Harrell] back finally [from injury] and he got ejected going into the fourth quarter and missed most of the game in the second half,” he said. “. . . That’s how they did it. At that point there’s nothing you can argue.”

Van Pelt pointed out on Bad Beats the unlikely circumstances that led to the game’s total points reaching 57 with 37 points scored in three overtimes.

They included a missed field goal at the end of regulation by Georgia Southern’s All-Sun Belt Conference kicker Tyler Bass, three fourth-down conversions in overtimes -- including two on touchdown plays -- and the Eagles throwing two touchdown passes on successive plays in overtime after not throwing a TD pass in their first five games and the first 60-plus minutes of Saturday’s game.

“All you need to know is it has gone over the total. It was 10 to 10,” Van Pelt said.

Coastal (3-4) is off this weekend and will host Troy at 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Brooks Stadium in Conway on Homecoming Weekend.