Coastal Carolina drew the largest crowd in program history. See what it witnessed

SHARE COPY LINK

Coastal Carolina drew the largest crowd in the history of Brooks Stadium on Saturday, but the record attendance couldn’t keep the Chanticleers from dropping another Sun Belt Conference game.

Georgia State rushed for 350 yards to extend Coastal Carolina’s losing streak in Sun Belt contests to six games with a 31-21 win in front of an announced attendance of 17,249.

Three Panthers rushed for more than 100 yards, as quarterback Dan Ellington and running backs Tra Barnett and Seth Paige all eclipsed the century mark.

Coastal (3-3) was held to 105 yards rushing and 322 total yards of offense to fall to 0-2 in the conference this season. Georgia State (4-2) improved to 2-1 in the conference. Coastal’s last conference win was over Georgia State last October.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Coastal rallied from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter with a touchdown and two-point conversion and drove to the Panthers’ 8 in the final three minutes but turned the ball over on downs.

The teams exchanged 38-yard field goals in the first quarter.

A Payton fumble at the Coastal 44 on a quarterback option run led to a Georgia State’s first points, as the Panthers converted a fourth-and-6 at the 40 with a 12-yard pass to Cornelius McCoy prior to Brandon Wright’s field goal.

Massimo Biscardi tied the game for CCU after a 37-yard Payton option run around left end and 4-yard Jacqez Hairston run on a fourth-and-1 at the GSU 29.

An Alex Spillum interception of Dan Ellington, who was pressured by C.J. Brewer, gave CCU possession at the Panthers’ 43 and Bryce Carpenter led the Chants on a drive that culminated with a 21-yard Biscardi field goal. Aaron Bedgood had a 19-yard run on the drive and tight end Shadell Bell was missed in the end zone on third down pass from the 4.

Georgia State took a 10-6 lead early in the second quarter on a 46-yard run by Seth Paige, who kicked an inside handoff around the left side and raced down the sideline for the score. The Panthers added to their lead with a 15-play, 70-yard drive on their next possession, culminating with a 3-yard Ellington touchdown pass to Cornelius McCoy.

Coastal scored on the opening possession of the second half to cut the deficit to four points, driving 75 yards in nine plays for a 20-yard Jaivon Heiligh touchdown reception from former high school teammate Bryce Carpenter. The drive included a 23-yard run by C.J. Marable and 18-yard reception by tight end Isaiah Likely, who was suspended for the first half because of a targeting penalty late in Coastal’s previous game at Appalachian State.

Georgia State immediately reestablished an 11-point lead by also driving 75 yards in nine plays for a score on a 26-yard run over left guard by Tra Barnett, and Barnett added a 2-yard touchdown run less than 5 minutes later following a 57-yard Ellington run to go ahead 31-13 late in the third quarter.

The Chants pulled within 10 points on a 5-yard Bryce Carpenter pass to C.J. Marable on fourth-and-3. Marable picked up a block after catching the ball in the right and dived for the pylon, and Ky’Jon Tyler, who returned from injury Saturday after missing four games, scored the two-point conversion on an end-around run.

The Chants drove just 23 yards for the score after Georgia State’s Brandon Wright shanked a punt.

Coastal forced another punt on Georgia State’s ensuing possession but Tyler had the ball ripped out of his arm on the return by Tucker Gregg and the fumble was recovered by GSU’s Keon Carter.

Wright missed a 30-yard field goal with 5:21 to play and Carpenter led a 72-yard, 11-play drive in 2:20 to the Georgia State 8, but Jacqez Hairston was stopped for no gain on third-and-1 and the snap was fumbled on fourth down.

It was Coastal’s first unsuccessful fourth down attempt in 12 tries this season. It was 2-for-2 previously in the game.

The Chants were without three starters on the offensive line, as well as three starters on defense.