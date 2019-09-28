Here’s how Coastal Carolina fared against the top team in the Sun Belt Conference

Coastal Carolina faces a stiff challenge vs. Appalachian State Coastal Carolina will play Appalachian State, which has lost just four Sun Belt Conference games in the past four years combined, on Saturday at a sold out Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal Carolina will play Appalachian State, which has lost just four Sun Belt Conference games in the past four years combined, on Saturday at a sold out Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

The class of the Sun Belt Conference showed itself Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Appalachian State put up 56 points on a defense ranked eighth in the country to defeat Coastal Carolina 56-37.

Two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half gave the Mountaineers a 14-point lead and they took command in the second half.

The game was delayed two hours late in the first quarter because of lightning in the mountainous area, which cleared the stadium and turned a frenzied sellout crowd of more than 25,000 into a still raucous half-full stadium.

The Mountaineers gained 430 yards of offense against a Coastal defense that entered the game allowing opponents 254.3 yards for the No. 8 ranking.

After holding three of its first four opponents under 300 yards, App. State amassed 314 yards in the first half, as junior quarterback Zac Thomas completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the opening two quarters. He finished 19 of 23 for 246 yards.

CCU quarterback Fred Payton completed 20 of 31 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and scored two rushing touchdowns, and C.J. Marable gained 95 yards on 15 carries with a TD.

Coastal took the opening drive 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 6-yard Payton run on a rollout to the left. Payton completed a pair of passes for 19 yards and added 17 yards rushing on the drive, and CCU benefitted from a Mountaineers 15-yard personal foul penalty.

But App. State answered with touchdowns on its first two possessions, driving 65 and 58 yards, to take a 14-7 lead before the lightning suspension.

Darrynton Evans scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season on an 8-yard run to cap a drive that included a 35-yard Malik Williams reception on third-and-7 at the Mountaineers’ 38, and tight end Collin Reed scored on an 11-yard reception to cap a quick three-play drive that began with a 48-yard reception by Corey Sutton.

App. State quarterback Zac Thomas started the game 9-for-9 for 126 yards and a TD before throwing an incompletion with an intentional toss out of bounds while scrambling on third down late in the first quarter.

After the two-hour suspension of play, Coastal needed only three plays to drive 70 yards for a touchdown. Marable gained 19 yards, Payton hit Isaiah Likely for 9 yards and Marable raced through a hole up the middle for a 42-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14.

App. State answered with a 1-yard Evans touchdown run that capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive that included a fourth-and-5 conversion. A Tarron Jackson sack set up a third-and-15 at the CCU 38, but a 10-yard Evans run on a draw and 13-yard catch over the middle by Thomas Hennigan on fourth down continued the scoring drive.

The Chants again tied the game with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that included a pair of third-and-long conversions on catches of 17 yards by Jai Williams and 16 yards by Jaivon Heiligh from Payton, who hit Isaiah Likely for a 14-yard TD reception over the middle.

A 55-yard Hennigan reception down the right sideline set up a Marcus Williams 1-yard TD run that gave ASU a 28-21 lead with 1:59 left in the first half, and Sutton scored on a 15-yard reception with 45 seconds left after the Mountaineers forced a quick CCU punt and drove 29 yards for the score.

ASU increased its lead to 42-21 midway through the third quarter on a 22-yard Daetrich Harrington 22-yard run.

But Coastal rallied to pull within 12 on two scores in the final 2 minutes of the third quarter – a 32-yard Massimo Biscardi field goal that capped an 11-play, 60-yard drive and 11-yard Payton TD run following a Mallory Claybourne interception.

Jackson hit Thomas as he threw and Claybourne caught the short pass at the CCU 36 and returned it down the right sideline to the Mountaineers’ 29. An ASU penalty moved the ball inside the 15.

Coastal’s next possession began at its 10, and Shaun Jolly intercepted a Payton pass to the left sideline at the 24 on third-and-14 and returned it across the field for a touchdown to give ASU a 49-30 lead.

Marcus Williams added a 2-yard TD run for the Mountaineers and Jeremiah Miller scored on a 14-yard pass with 27 seconds left.