Coastal Carolina threatens a school touchdown record in throttling of UMass

Coastal Carolina scored nine touchdowns to come within one of a school record and amassed 636 yards of offense Saturday in a dominating 62-28 win over Massachusetts at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass.

The Chants beat up on a rebuilding UMass program that is struggling with one of the worst defenses in the country, completing 89 percent of their passes, rushing for 334 yards and gaining nearly 9 yards per play.

Both junior running back C.J. Marable and sophomore quarterback Bryce Carpenter gained 100 yards rushing, Carpenter added a pair of TD passes, sophomore quarterback Fred Payton completed 16 of 18 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown, and 10 Chants caught passes.

The game was essentially decided in the first half, as Coastal scored on six of seven first half possessions to take a 42-14 lead into halftime, with the exception being a Payton interception that led to a UMass score. The Chants slowed the pace to run some clock in the second half.

Coastal won the coin toss and accepted the ball to start the game, and with a glimpse of things to come the Chants drove 91 yards in 10 plays and 4:49 to score on a 10-yard Marable run.

The drive included Payton passes of 12 and 14 yards to tight ends Isaiah Likely and Shadell Bell and 21 yards to freshman receiver Aaron Bedgood.

Tyris Lebeau intercepted a Payton pass at the CCU 25-yard line and returned it to the CCU 12, leading to a Bilal Ally 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game with 4 minutes left in the first quarter.

The Chants took a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter on an 18-yard Marable run after accepting an option pitch to the left side from Payton to cap a seven-play, 65-yard drive.

CCU took a 21-7 lead on a 24-yard Carpenter pass to freshman running back Reese White, who ran a wheel route against a linebacker after a fake handoff in the backfield. A 32-yard Marable reception on a swing pass set up the score.

Isaiah Rodgers’ 43-yard kickoff return to the CCU 46 set up a 5-yard TD run by Ally that cut the CCU lead to 21-14. UMass converted a third-and-14 at the CCU 38 with a 20-yard pass and also converted a fourth-and-1 on the drive.

But CCU scored the next five touchdowns to build a 56-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

Jacqez Hairston reestablished CCU’s 14-point lead with a 2-yard run that capped a four-play, 75-yard drive that consisted entirely of big plays – a 23-yard T’Qele Holmes catch, 19-yard Bedgood reception on an inside end-around and 31-yard run by Hairston.

Hairston scored on a 1-yard run and Jaivon Heiligh scored on a 5-yard pass from Payton with 20 seconds remaining in the first half to put CCU up 42-14. An interception by redshirt freshman linebacker Cincir Evans off a tipped pass set CCU up for its fifth score.

In the first half, Payton was 17 of 19 for 235 yards and a touchdown, Marable had 100 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries – giving him his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game – and Hairston had two rushing TDs.

The Chants continued the onslaught early in the second half. After forcing a UMass punt on the opening possession, a 45-yard scramble by Carpenter led to a 13-yard TD reception by Bedgood on another inside pass on an end-around.

Redshirt sophomore Anthony McAfee of Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest High scored Coastal’s final touchdown on an 8-yard run.