How Coastal Carolina fared in a nail-biter to start the Jamey Chadwell era

The Jamey Chadwell era at Coastal Carolina got off to an exciting if not successful start Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium.

Despite being outplayed in the second half, the Chanticleers recovered a late onside kick and had a chance to force overtime, but an interception at the Eastern Michigan 10-yard line with 30 seconds remaining allowed the Eagles to hold on for a 30-23 win.

Coastal opened up a 10-point lead in the first quarter but was outscored 23-10 in the second half by the Eagles, who have made bowl games out of the Mid-American Conference in two of the past three seasons.

Coastal forced only two incompletions by senior quarterback Mike Glass III, who completed his first 11 passes and finished 20 of 22 for 188 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore CCU quarterback Fred Payton completed 29 of 43 passes for 304 with two touchdowns and four interceptions, and junior running back C.J. Marable accounted for 133 yards rushing and receiving.

Sophomore Massimo Biscardi kicked field goals of 38, 45 and 53 yards – the latter tying a school record – but also missed a 26-yarder with 3 minutes remaining that would have pulled the Chants within a touchdown.

Chadwell replaced Joe Moglia as the Chants head coach in January. He went 3-9 in CCU’s first season in the Sun Belt Conference in 2017 when Moglia took a medical leave of absence.

The Chants received the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in 10 plays to quickly take a 7-0 lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Payton to wide open senior tight end Shadell Bell.

Marable had six touches for 32 yards on the drive and Payton converted a third-and-5 at the EMU 40 with an 8-yard pass to tight end Isaiah Likely.

The Chants forced a punt after three plays on EMU’s opening possession and took a 10-0 lead on the ensuing 11-play, 31-yard drive that was capped by a 45-yard field goal by Biscardi.

EMU answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive to get on the board with an 11-yard Dylan Drummond catch early in the second quarter.

EMU senior defensive back Brody Hoying recorded the game’s first turnover on an interception of a Payton pass at the EMU 32. Hoying was running beneath a CCU receiver over the middle.

The Eagles drove to the CCU goal line on the ensuing possession, converting a fourth-and-1 at midfield along the way, but fumbled at the goal line and the ball went out of bounds in the end zone to thwart the Eagles’ scoring opportunity and give CCU the ball at its 20.

Linebacker Silas Kelly knocked the ball loose from Shaq Vann as the senior running back was reaching the ball for the pylon on an 8-yard swing pass to force the turnover.

Coastal then drove 45 yards in 10 plays and Biscardi hit the 53-yard field goal just over the crossbar to give CCU a 13-7 halftime lead. CCU converted a third-and-6 with a 9-yard reception by Jeremiah Miller at the EMU 38 with 1:20 remaining in the first half to continue the scoring drive.

EMU took control of the game by outscoring the Chants 16-0 in the third quarter.

The Eagles opened the second half with a scoring drive and held Coastal’s offense to 24 yards on three third-quarter drives.

Glass’ first incompletion came early in the third quarter when his pass to tight end Thomas Odukoya on a 20-yard seam route was on the money but CCU sophomore safety Alex Spillum separated Odukoya from the ball with a big hit.

Glass completed his next five passes to complete a touchdown drive, however, that he capped with a 2-yard run.

An interception by defensive lineman Clay Holford at the line of scrimmage that he returned 9 yards to the CCU 13 led to a 26-yard Chad Ryland field goal, and a shanked 12-yard Myles Prosser punt to the CCU 38 led to another EMU touchdown.

Drummond scored his second TD of the game on a 19-yard reception over the middle against tight single coverage to give the Eagles a 23-13 lead.

Coastal pulled within a field goal on a Marable 22-yard TD reception with 9 minutes to play. Marable beat a linebacker down the middle of the field after the Chants converted a fourth-and-2 at the EMU 25 on a 3-yard run up the middle by Jacqez Hairston.

EMU immediately responded with a quick six-play, 65-yard drive capped by a 32-yard Glass pass down the right sideline to a wide open Quian Williams to reestablish its 10-point lead.

Coastal drove 66 yards to the EMU 9 but three consecutive incompletions led to Biscardi’s short miss.

Biscardi made a 38-yard field goal with 40 seconds remaining, and Teddy Gallagher recovered the onside kick at the EMU 47. But Payton’s pass intended for Larry Collins Jr. was intercepted by all-MAC cornerback Kevin McGill to seal EMU’s win.