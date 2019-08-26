‘He earned that job’: Coastal Carolina names starting quarterback for season opener

Coastal Carolina football team tries to put perceived bickering in 2018 behind it Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell, offensive lineman Trey Carter and defensive end Tarron Jackson took part in Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day on Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell, offensive lineman Trey Carter and defensive end Tarron Jackson took part in Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day on Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Fred Payton has won Coastal Carolina’s starting quarterback job for Saturday’s season-opening game against Eastern Michigan.

The Suwanee, Ga., native has been competing for the starting job with fellow true sophomore Bryce Carpenter of Sarasota, Fla., since the end of last season, and has won the job with his performance in the team’s preseason fall camp, which began Aug. 2.

“Just the consistency was more consistent from day to day, taking care of the football, making the proper decisions,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said on Monday. “Bryce competed well himself, but Fred especially in our situationals that we had during camp did a really nice job just overall leading the football team and taking care of the ball, so he earned that job.”

Both Payton and Carpenter appeared in seven games as true freshmen.

Payton (6-2, 200) started four games late in the season and completed 49 of 75 passes (65.3 percent) for 677 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Carpenter (6-1, 205) started two of the seven games he appeared in and completed 37 of 55 passes (67.3 percent) for 464 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Both QBs are also threats to run in Coastal’s spread option offense. Payton rushed 46 times for 142 yards and Carpenter rushed 57 times for 194 yards.

As Coastal’s interim coach in 2017 and offensive coordinator last season, Chadwell has often used multiple quarterbacks in games, and that is likely for Saturday’s game against Eastern Michigan, which has a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Brooks Stadium in Conway.

“I think you’ll also see Bryce Carpenter at some point as well during the game, but Fred has earned the right to be the starter,” Chadwell said.