Here’s where Coastal Carolina football is predicted to finish in the Sun Belt in 2019

The Coastal Carolina football team has been predicted to finish fourth in the Sun Belt’s East Division in 2019, according to voting from league coaches and media members who cover the squads.

The Chanticleers received 17 points in the preseason voting, finishing ahead of only Georgia State (13 points). CCU is preceded in the division by Appalachian State (46), Troy (39) and Georgia Southern (35).

The Chants had one player, redshirt junior defensive lineman Tarron Jackson, land on a preseason All-Sun Belt team as he appeared on the second squad. An All-Sun Belt Third Team performer last season, he was second on the team and fifth in the Sun Belt in tackles for loss with 11 on the year and finished with 58 total tackles and three sacks.

Louisiana matched Appalachian State for the most points in voting with 46 as it was predicted to finish first in the West Division, followed by Arkansas State (42), Louisiana-Monroe (27), South Alabama (19) and Texas State (16).

Troy senior running back B.J. Smith was voted preseason offensive player of the year, while Georgia Southern senior defensive back Kindle Vildor was tabbed preseason defensive player of the year.

Coastal hosts Eastern Michigan at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31 to open the season and has six home games on the schedule, including a 7:30 p.m. Thursday night prime time game against Louisiana on ESPNU.