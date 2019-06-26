This Coastal Carolina alum is a finalist for a MLB All-Star starting spot. How to vote

Coastal Carolina infielder Tommy La Stella throws to first base after a force out against Adam Matthews of South Carolina during the 2010 Myrtle Beach Super Regional at BB&T Coastal Field in Myrtle Beach on June 13, 2010. The State

Coastal Carolina alumnus Tommy La Stella has a chance to be a Major League Baseball All-Star.

La Stella is a finalist in the inaugural Google MLB All-Star Starters Election, which allows fans to pick the starters at each position for this year’s 2019 All-Star Game on July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

If he is selected, it is believed he would be the first CCU alum named to a MLB All-Star team in the rich history of the program, which includes an NCAA national championship in 2016.

It will come down to 28 hours of online voting from noon Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday. The winners at each position in the American League and National League will be unveiled on ESPN at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

If the Los Angeles Angels second baseman isn’t the vote leader among the three finalists at his position, he will still have a chance to make the AL team because All-Star pitchers and reserves will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

The New Jersey native is having a career year in his sixth MLB season. Entering play Wednesday, he is hitting .300 with a career-high 16 home runs – he had just 10 homers in 396 games coming into this season – and has also posted career numbers in RBIs (44), runs (47) and total bases (134). La Stella began Tuesday’s 5-1 win over Cincinnati with an inside-the-park home run.

He led American League second baseman in the primary voting that determined the three starting finalists, amassing more than 1.71 million votes followed by 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros with nearly 1.63 million and D.J. LeMahieu of the New York Yankees with more than 1.31 million.

“It’s pretty crazy to think about, honestly,” La Stella told the Angels media relations staff about being an All-Star starter finalist. “There could’ve been some help from Chicago, which is pretty cool to think about. Whoever voted across the country, and I’m sure there are some Japanese fans who watch the game, thank you. It means a lot, not only to me but my friends and family who supported me to get to this point.

“. . . Whoever goes is deserving. There’s not a wrong choice.”

La Stella, 30, a teammate of two-way Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, was an eighth-round pick in the 2011 MLB Draft by Atlanta. After breaking into MLB in 2014 with the Braves he played from 2015-18 with the Chicago Cubs.

At CCU, he was a unanimous All-American in 2011, was named the 2011 Big South Player of the Year, a 2011 ABCA All-Region first teamer and All-Big South First Team in both 2010 and ’11.

In his two years at Coastal, La Stella hit .388 with 28 home runs, 29 doubles and 136 RBIs over 125 games played. His .650 career slugging percentage ranks first all-time in CCU history, while he also ranks third all-time in on-base percentage (.463), fifth in batting average and 11th in home runs.

Fans can vote in two ways. One is on MLB platforms including MLB.com, all 30 club sites (www.MLB.com/angels) and the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark mobile apps. The other is through Google by searching for a player’s name or terms such as “MLB All-Star Ballot” or “MLB vote” or “MLB All-Star vote.” The combined vote totals will determine the All-Star starters.

Kirt Manwaring had the most successful pro career among CCU alums, with 13 years as a Major League Baseball catcher from 1987-99 that included a Gold Glove in 1993.