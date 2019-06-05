Coastal Carolina had 7 players taken in MLB draft, 6 with eligibility. See who was chosen

Coastal Carolina first baseman Zach Biermann walks back into the dugout after hitting a home run against N.C. State at Springs Brooks Stadium this past season. Biermann was selected in the 23rd round of the MLB draft Wednesday by the Houston Astros. jbell@thesunnews.com

Coastal had one player drafted through the first two days of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, consisting of 10 rounds.

There was a run on Chanticleers on the third day, however, and six more players were selected on Wednesday in rounds 11 through 40.

The seven CCU players selected matches the most ever taken in a single draft, tying the seven taken from the program in both 2010 and 2007.





Six of the players have one year of eligibility remaining, and at least one has confirmed he will bypass that year and sign a professional contract.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Coastal Carolina left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano was the first to go. The Kansas City Royals selected Veneziano with the third pick of the 10th round (279th overall) on the second day of the draft Tuesday.

Veneziano said Wednesday he will sign and is expected to receive a signing bonus between $125,000 and $150,000. He said he will leave for a two-week rookie mini-camp in Arizona on Friday.





“Now’s the time to go and start my professional career,” Veneziano said. “It’s awesome. I knew coming in I was going to get drafted in the second day I just didn’t know what round, but being drafted in the 10th round is a great opportunity.”





Senior first baseman Zach Biermann was the only senior taken who has expended his eligibility. He was picked in the 23rd round by the Houston Astros.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected second baseman Cory Wood in the 19th round, the Detroit Tigers took shortstop Scott McKeon in the 21st round, the Pirates took outfielder Jake Wright in the 32nd round, the Anaheim Angels took infielder Keaton Weisz in the 36th round and the St. Louis Cardinals took catcher Kyle Skeels in the 36th round.

Veneziano, a junior this past season, went 5-3 with a 4.73 ERA while striking out 85 batters in 78 innings in 2018-19, and opponents batted .259 against him. His fastball velocity was in the low 90s to mid-90s late in the season and he also throws a two-seam fastball, slider and changeup.





The Hackettstown, N.J., native, who is 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, appeared in 21 games this past season with 14 starts, returning to the starting rotation in mid-March for Coastal’s push to the Sun Belt Conference Championship title and berth in the NCAA Atlanta Regional.





In his CCU career, Veneziano is 14-6 with a 5.09 ERA over 49 appearances, including 35 starts. He has totaled 187 strikeouts and 89 walks over 176 2/3 innings and has held opponents to a .258 batting average.





Veneziano is the 31st Coastal player to be selected in the first 10 rounds of the MLB draft in program history. The Chants have had at least one player selected every year since 1997 and a player chosen in the first 10 rounds for the 12th consecutive year dating back to 2008.

“I learned a lot and had a lot of really good experiences,” Veneziano said of his three years at CCU. “I’m happy I chose to go to school at Coastal because it helped me improve as a person and player.”