What these facilities including Topgolf and FGI courses are doing for Women’s Golf Day

International Women’s Golf Day outing at Barefoot A four-hour outing on the inaugural International Women's Golf Day in 2016 at the Greg Norman Champions Golf Academy at Barefoot Resort attracted a sellout with 45 participants. The event included two hours of instruction, two hours of socializing Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A four-hour outing on the inaugural International Women's Golf Day in 2016 at the Greg Norman Champions Golf Academy at Barefoot Resort attracted a sellout with 45 participants. The event included two hours of instruction, two hours of socializing

Getting more women involved in the game has been a point of emphasis for leaders in the golf industry in recent years, and the creation of Women’s Golf Day in 2016 was born out of that idea.

It is a collaborative effort by golf management companies, retailers and organizations to engage, empower and support girls and women through golf.

A few golf facilities on the Grand Strand are participating in the fourth Women’s Golf Day on June 4 with clinics, golf and social hours. Registration is requested at each site.

Four Founders Group facilities have events.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wild Wing Plantation will be hosting a 15-minute introduction to the game clinic at 10 a.m. followed by a nine-hole event on the Hummingbird Course and post-round social meet and greet. The event is $15. Players can register by calling 843-347-9464 or emailing broc.wilson@foundersgolf.com.

Aberbeen Country Club will be hosting a Nine & Wine event that includes a 45-minute clinic at 11 a.m. followed by golf and a wine, cheese and fruit social at the conclusion of play. The event is $40 and players must register by Friday by calling 843-399-2660.

Myrtlewood Golf Club has a 30-minute clinic led by former touring professional Yoshio Yamamoto beginning at 11:30 a.m. followed by nine holes on the PineHills Course with tee times beginning at 12:20 p.m. The event will conclude with an hour of hors d’oeuvres and pro shop sales. It costs $40 and registration by May 28 can be done by emailing Dustin Powers at dustin.powers@foundersgolf.com or calling 843-913-4516.

Tradition Club will host an 18-hole captain’s choice event at 9 a.m. for female members of FGI’s Honors Club. The event will include a welcome gift and post-round lunch.

There will be a pair of clinics and social hours between 4-8 p.m. at the PGA Tour Superstore location in Myrtle Beach. A one-hour clinic at 4 p.m. on putting and full swing fundamentals will be followed by an hour of social activities with snacks, drinks, networking and contests. The clinic and social repeat at 6 and 7 p.m. Call the store at 843-839-4653 or email jchumus@pgatss.com.

A one-hour event at Topgolf will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and feature a 10-minute warmup and review of the basic fundamentals of grip, stance and posture, 40 minutes of working in two-person teams at drill stations, and a 10-minute introduction to Topgolf competitive games. Call Topgolf at 843-945-3318.

More information is available at womensgolfday.com