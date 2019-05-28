Coastal Carolina
What these facilities including Topgolf and FGI courses are doing for Women’s Golf Day
International Women’s Golf Day outing at Barefoot
Getting more women involved in the game has been a point of emphasis for leaders in the golf industry in recent years, and the creation of Women’s Golf Day in 2016 was born out of that idea.
It is a collaborative effort by golf management companies, retailers and organizations to engage, empower and support girls and women through golf.
A few golf facilities on the Grand Strand are participating in the fourth Women’s Golf Day on June 4 with clinics, golf and social hours. Registration is requested at each site.
Four Founders Group facilities have events.
Wild Wing Plantation will be hosting a 15-minute introduction to the game clinic at 10 a.m. followed by a nine-hole event on the Hummingbird Course and post-round social meet and greet. The event is $15. Players can register by calling 843-347-9464 or emailing broc.wilson@foundersgolf.com.
Aberbeen Country Club will be hosting a Nine & Wine event that includes a 45-minute clinic at 11 a.m. followed by golf and a wine, cheese and fruit social at the conclusion of play. The event is $40 and players must register by Friday by calling 843-399-2660.
Myrtlewood Golf Club has a 30-minute clinic led by former touring professional Yoshio Yamamoto beginning at 11:30 a.m. followed by nine holes on the PineHills Course with tee times beginning at 12:20 p.m. The event will conclude with an hour of hors d’oeuvres and pro shop sales. It costs $40 and registration by May 28 can be done by emailing Dustin Powers at dustin.powers@foundersgolf.com or calling 843-913-4516.
Tradition Club will host an 18-hole captain’s choice event at 9 a.m. for female members of FGI’s Honors Club. The event will include a welcome gift and post-round lunch.
There will be a pair of clinics and social hours between 4-8 p.m. at the PGA Tour Superstore location in Myrtle Beach. A one-hour clinic at 4 p.m. on putting and full swing fundamentals will be followed by an hour of social activities with snacks, drinks, networking and contests. The clinic and social repeat at 6 and 7 p.m. Call the store at 843-839-4653 or email jchumus@pgatss.com.
A one-hour event at Topgolf will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and feature a 10-minute warmup and review of the basic fundamentals of grip, stance and posture, 40 minutes of working in two-person teams at drill stations, and a 10-minute introduction to Topgolf competitive games. Call Topgolf at 843-945-3318.
More information is available at womensgolfday.com
