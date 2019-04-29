The two players off Coastal Carolina’s 2018 football team invited to NFL rookie camps

Texas State wide receiver Elijah King (3) makes a catch against Coastal Carolina defender Anthony Chesley (17) Saturday during the Chants 27-7 loss at Brooks Stadium in Conway. For The Sun News

Former Coastal Carolina football players Anthony Chesley and Malcolm Williams have both received invitations to NFL rookie minicamps. Both players expended their college eligibility during the 2018 season.

Chesley, a defensive back, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals and Williams, a wide receiver, received an invitational from the New York Giants.

A three-year starter, Chesley graduated in the summer of 2017 with his a bachelor’s degree in public health. A four-time member of the Coastal Carolina Football Team’s Leadership Council (2015-18), the 5-11, 190-pound defensive back played in 42 games for the Chanticleers, totaling 140 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and 23 pass breakups.

Chesley finished his career in 2018 ranked sixth in CCU history with 25 passes defended and ranks 15th in CCU history in unassisted tackles with 105. The Maryland native owns the longest fumble return in CCU history with a 50-yard touchdown versus Texas State (Oct. 28, 2017).

A Biletnikoff Award watch list member in 2018, Williams is a two-time All-Sun Belt selection, having earned third-team honors in 2017 and honorable mention recognition in 2018. In just three years of action, Williams ranks fourth all time (first in FBS) in CCU history with a career average of 16.7 yards per catch, sixth all-time with 1,534 receiving yards and is tied for sixth all time with 12 touchdown catches.

He also finished his career ranked eighth at CCU with 92 career catches and became just the 10th player in Coastal history to reach 1,000 career receiving yards last year.

Williams recorded four 100-plus receiving yard games for his career at CCU, which ranks fourth in Coastal history, and also set the CCU record and had the second-best single-game effort in Sun Belt history with 266 receiving yards on nine receptions – one shy of the CCU single-game record – versus Louisiana-Monroe in 2017.

This past season, Williams, who graduated in December cum laude with a degree in marketing, posted a team-high 47 catches for 724 yards and five touchdowns after leading the Chants in receptions (43), receiving yards (793) and receiving touchdowns (seven) as a junior in 2017.