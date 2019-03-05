Coastal Carolina walks off for the second time in three days, this time on Wake Forest

Coastal Carolina walked off for the second consecutive game Tuesday, winning its fourth straight on a bone-chilling day at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Parker Chavers laced a single into right field with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Chanticleers a 10-9 win over Wake Forest.
With temperatures hovering near 40, Chavers ended the four-hour, 30-minute contest after Cory Wood walked, Zach Biermann lined a one-out single to right and sophomore Jared Johnson, who hit a two-run walk-off single against Illinois on Sunday, was intentionally walked.
Biermann and Chavers had five hits apiece, Chavers contributing the game-winning hit, a two-run home run and two runs scored, and Biermann knocking two doubles for two RBI.
Coastal raced out to a 5-0 lead with five hits in the second inning, including run-scoring doubles by McKeon, Cory Wood and Biermann.
Wake Forest answered with six in the third off relievers Nick Parker and Davie Inman, benefitting from four singles, three hit batters and a walk.
The Chants took a 9-6 lead with four runs in a fourth inning that included a double by freshman Bradley Riopelle, who was getting his second start at catcher, Cameron Pearcey RBI single, Biermann RBI double and Chavers homer that he sliced off the foul pole 320 feet down the left field line.
The Chants were held scoreless on four hits for the remainder of the game and the Demon Deacons tied the game with a run in the fifth and two in the seventh on shortstop Patrick Frick’s first homer of the season to left field.
The Chants threw six pitchers from its bullpen Tuesday, including starter Austin Kitchen, who threw a hitless inning. Jay Causey and Trevor Damron threw three innings apiece, so the bullpen is somewhat taxed going into four games in the next five days, considering they have also played four in the past five days.
Coastal won seven straight games to start the season before dropping a pair of games to N.C. State and College of Charleston, who are a combined 20-3 on the season.
The Chants rebounded this past weekend by handing No. 25 Illinois its first loss of the season, 11-3, defeating Connecticut 10-7 and scoring three in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Indiana 6-5 on Johnson’s single.
Following another game against Wake Forest (8-5) at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Chants embark on a 12-day road trip that begins with a flight to Washington State for the Seattle Baseball Showcase Friday through Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
They will test their mettle against San Diego, Washington, which won the Conway Regional hosted by CCU last season, and defending national champion Oregon State, which is 10-1 and again ranked among the top teams in the nation.
Coastal travels to in-state rival Clemson for a game next Wednesday before heading to Louisiana-Monroe for a three-game weekend series that begins Sun Belt Conference play.
