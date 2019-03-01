Coastal Carolina releases 2019 football schedule that includes Big 12 foe, ESPNU game

Coastal Carolina’s 2019 football schedule will feature six home games, including a nationally televised Thursday night contest on ESPNU, and a Power Five matchup against a Big 12 opponent.
The Sun Belt Conference announced its schedule on Friday, finalizing the Chanticleers’ slate.
The Chants begin the season at home against Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference on Aug. 31 and travel to Kansas of the Big 12 on Sept. 9.
Coastal, which finished 5-7 overall and 2-6 in its second season in the Sun Belt in 2018, also has home games at Brooks Stadium against Norfolk State on Sept. 14, Georgia State on Oct. 12, Troy on Nov. 2, Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 7 and Texas State on Nov. 30 in the season finale.
The Louisiana game will be the nationally-televised Thursday night contest under the lights on ESPNU. It will be the first Thursday night prime-time game for Coastal since it beat Liberty 42-7 at home on Nov. 17, 2016.
Coastal’s road games, in addition to Kansas, will be against Massachusetts on Sept. 21, reigning Sun Belt champion Appalachian State on Sept. 28, Georgia Southern on Oct. 19, Arkansas State on Nov. 16 and Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 23.
The Chants have a bye week on the first weekend in October.
2019 Coastal Football Schedule
8/31 Eastern Michigan
9/7 at Kansas
9/14 Norfolk State
9/21 at UMASS
9/28 at Appalachian State*
10/12 Georgia State *
10/19 at Georgia Southern *
11/2 Troy *
11/7 (THUR) Louisiana * (ESPNU)
11/16 at Arkansas State *
11/23 at ULM *
11/30 Texas State *
* conference games
