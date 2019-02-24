How Coastal Carolina baseball’s first loss came down to the nitty gritty

Both Coastal Carolina and N.C. State worked overtime in defense of their unbeaten records Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium, and the Wolfpack emerged unblemished with a home run in the 11th inning.
Patrick Bailey’s wind-aided high blast down the left field line leading off the top of the 11th gave the Wolfpack a 7-6 lead and Kent Klyman set the Chanticleers down in the bottom of the inning.
The Chanticleers (7-1) were looking to start a season 8-0 for the third time in program history, the last in 2007, and they squandered chances for walk-off wins in the ninth, 10th and 11th innings.
Kieton Rivers got the only hit off Dalton Feeney in his four innings of work by beating out an infield single on a grounder to third base to start the ninth and Jake Wright walked.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
After Keaton Weisz popped out on a bunt attempt and pinch runner Morgan Hyde was forced out at second without sliding on a close play after a ground ball in the second base hole, Klyman struck out Cory Wood to end the threat and force extra innings.
The Chants loaded the bases in the 10th after Cameron Pearcey reached second base on a throwing error leading off the inning and both Kyle Skeels and Kieton Rivers were hit by pitches, but Hyde struck out to end the inning.
In the 11th, Scott McKeon and Cory Wood singled with one out. Following a ground ball out, Zach Biermann popped out to right field to strand runners at second and third.
Both teams were facing their first teams this season ranked in the top 25 by Collegiate Baseball – CCU is ranked 10th and N.C. State (7-0) is 22nd.
Coastal began the 1980 season 9-0 en route to a 38-10 season and berth in the NAIA World Series, and were last 8-0 in 2007 en route to going 50-13 and hosting an NCAA regional. The Chants lost their ninth game that season – to N.C. State by the score of 4-0.
Coastal built a 6-2 lead through four innings. Biermann hit an opposite-field solo home run to left-center in the first, Weisz pulled a wind-aided three-run homer to left in the second to give the Chants a 4-0 lead, and they added single runs in the third and fourth innings.
Parker Chavers manufactured a run in the third by walking with two outs, stealing second, advancing to third on an errant throw and scoring on a wild pitch, and shortstop Scott McKeon doubled home Weisz, who had singled and stole second in the fourth inning.
N.C. State, which got a two-run single in the third inning from cleanup hitter Evan Edwards, tied the game with four runs in a fifth inning that began with a walk and hit batter and included an RBI double by Will Wilson, sacrifice fly by Patrick Bailey that chased freshman starter Garrett McDaniels, and two-run homer on a 3-2 pitch by Edwards off reliever Jay Causey.
Coastal relievers got out of several jams in the later innings. N.C. State loaded the bases with one out in the seventh but McKeon turned a double play on a sharp grounder up the middle, and N.C. State had two runners on in both the ninth and 10th innings but Scott Kobos induced a popups to end both innings.
Comments