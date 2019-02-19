Chadwell shakes up Coastal Carolina football coaching staff with additions, promotions

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell has shaken up his coaching staff with the addition of a few coaches and promotion and reassignment of others.

Chadwell was promoted to head coach from offensive coordinator and associate head coach on Jan. 18 when Joe Moglia resigned the head coaching position, and he is giving himself some assistance with offensive game plans and play calling.

Quarterbacks coach Willy Korn, who was the wide receivers coach in 2018, and running backs coach Newland Isaac will serve as co-offensive coordinators.

Offensive coordinator Patrick Covington has also been promoted to assistant head coach.

Chadwell has added four coaches to his staff, including three who have previously coached under him in his previous stops as head coach.

Former Furman defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chad Staggs has been hired as linebackers coach, former Georgia State defensive line coach Skylor Magee has been added as the defensive line coach, former Cartersville High School head coach Joey King will coach wide receivers, and Chad Scott joins the program from Charleston Southern as the director of football speed, strength and conditioning.

Staggs spent the past two seasons at Furman after serving as defensive coordinator at Charleston Southern in Chadwell’s four seasons as Buccaneers head coach from 2013-16. Furman has won the Southern Conference regular season championship in each of the past two years.

Staggs also spent a combined four years under Chadwell as defensive coordinator at Delta State and North Greenville from 2009-12.

Chanticleers defensive coordinator Marvin Sanders also gained the services of Magee, who spent the past two seasons at Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia State after coaching the defensive line at Charleston Southern (2013-16) and Delta State (2012) and serving as co-defensive coordinator at North Greenville in 2009.

King, an offensive mind, comes to CCU after five seasons as the head coach at Cartersville (Ga.) High School, where he went 67-4, won two state championships, played in four state title games and coached quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who led Clemson to the NCAA national championship in January.

Scott spent the past six years as Charleston Southern’s assistant athletic director for student-athlete development and head strength and conditioning coach, and he will work under Tony Decker, CCU’s strength coach over all athletic programs for the past three seasons.