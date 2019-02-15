Coastal Carolina had to rally in its season-opener against VCU. See who was a catalyst

It required a rally from an early deficit Friday, but Coastal Carolina opened the 2019 baseball season with a 10-8 win over Virginia Commonwealth at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The Chanticleers trailed 5-2 in the fourth inning before taking a lead with five runs in the sixth.
Senior outfielder Kieton Rivers had a two-run single in the sixth en route to going 3-for-3 with three RBI to lead an 11-hit offensive attack.
The Chanticleers are hosting the four-team Brittain Resorts Invitational through Sunday, and face Maryland at 3 p.m. Saturday and Campbell at 3 p.m. Sunday at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The Chants are expected to be one of the top teams in the country this season. They are ranked in the top 25 in numerous national preseason polls and rankings and are as high as No. 12, per Collegiate Baseball.
Sophomore Zach McCambley, who the Chants are hoping steps into the top spots in the starting rotation after coming out of the bullpen for 11 of his 18 appearances last year, had a shaky opening outing.
The right-hander from Pennsylvania allowed five earned runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking one while laboring through 88 pitches.
The Rams took a 3-0 lead in the second inning with a rally that began with a hit batter with two outs and the bases empty. McCambley hit a second batter in the inning and allowed two singles and a two-run double by Zac Ching.
A two-run opposite-field home run by sophomore center fielder Parker Chavers pulled CCU within a run, but VCU chased McCambley with three straight singles and a run in the fifth, and took a 5-2 lead later in the inning when CCU failed to turn a double play on a one-out ground ball with a runner on third.
A Rivers RBI single in the bottom of the fourth pulled CCU within two runs, and the Chants wrestled the lead from VCU in the sixth.
Kyle Skeels was hit by a pitch, Chavers walked and redshirt sophomore outfielder Jake Wright walked to load the bases. Rivers lined a two-run single to left, Keaton Weisz slapped a two-run single to right and Cory Wood hit a run-scoring double off the base of the wall in left-center field.
All-American senior reliever Matt Eardensohn, who was 7-0 last season, got the win by quelling the Rams’ bats in 3 2/3 innings in relief of McCambley, allowing a run on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Lefty Jay Causey of Conway threw 1 2/3 innings and allowed two runs in the ninth after walking the inning’s first two batters, and freshman right-hander Alaska Abney of Lawrenceville, Ga., recorded the game’s final out in his CCU debut on a ground ball with two on and two out.
Chavers and Skeels had two hits apiece, and senior first baseman Zach Biermann ended a frustrating four-strikeout day with a no-doubt two-run home run to right field in the eighth inning to give the Chants insurance they ended up needing.
