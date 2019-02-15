Coastal Carolina had to rally in its season-opener against VCU. See who was a catalyst

Coastal Carolina senior first baseman Zach Biermann catches a pickoff attempt from pitcher Zach McCambley against Virginia Commonwealth at Springs Brooks Stadium on Friday. The Chanticleers are opening the 2019 season by hosting the four-team Brittain Resorts Invitational that continues through Sunday. Maryland and Campbell are also participating. Coastal is ranked in the top 25 in numerous national preseason rankings and is as high as No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com