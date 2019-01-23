These two 12-game starters in 2018 for Coastal Carolina football are looking to transfer

In addition to changing head coaches with the resignation of Joe Moglia and promotion of Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina may lose a couple of key contributors to transfers this offsesason, including the only Chanticleer to be named to the 2018 All-Sun Belt Conference First Team.
Defensive end Jeffrey Gunter and offensive lineman Brock Hoffman – a pair of sophomores who each started all 12 games this past season – have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, making them immediately eligible to speak to other colleges about transferring.
Gunter, who is 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, had 14 tackles for loss including five sacks last season and combined with fellow sophomore defensive end Tarron Jackson to record 25 of the team’s 61 tackles for loss.
The alum of Riverside High in Durham, N.C., also recorded five of the team’s 15 quarterback hurries to match Jackson for the team lead, as well as 49 total tackles, a pass breakup, forced fumble and blocked field goal attempt. He also saw action in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2017, registering 3.5 tackles for loss.
He was named First Team All-Sun Belt after the season and is the only Chant on the first or second teams. Jackson and freshman kicker Massimo Biscardi were named to the third team.
Hoffman is 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds and has started all 24 games of his Coastal career.
The Statesville (N.C.) High graduate started 12 games at center as a true freshman and 12 games at right guard this past season when fellow sophomore Trey Carter was inserted into the center position.
In response to Hoffman entering the Transfer Portal, quarterback Chance Thrasher, a recent CCU graduate who spent two years on the team with Hoffman, tweeted, “This guy is a beast.”
Gunter and Hoffman, who were both respected teammates as members of the 2018 CCU Team Leadership Council, were contacted via Twitter Wednesday night and chose not to comment on their situations.
The Transfer Portal was created by the NCAA last year to make it easier for student-athletes to transfer without requiring permission from their current program.
Undergraduates who transfer have to sit out a season unless they receive a waiver from the NCAA, so Gunter and Hoffman may not play in 2019 and would retain two years of eligibility, though a head coaching change might warrant consideration for a waiver.
Players who enter the Transfer Portal run a risk if they choose to remain at their current school. Their athletics-related financial aid can be reduced or revoked at the end of the current academic term, and coaches aren’t obligated to take them back on the team.
Chadwell could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.
