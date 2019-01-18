‘Keep on ticking’: The plan behind Coastal Carolina’s move from Moglia to Chadwell

Aside from having the New York Giants throw millions of dollars at him, Joe Moglia said Friday his days as a football coach are over.

The man known as much — if not more — for his business dealings as leading teams on the gridiron stepped down from his post at Coastal Carolina to make way for offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell to be his successor. And barring a dream opportunity with the Giants, Moglia said he’d transition to the position of CCU’s chairman athletics while leaving coaching behind for good.

Moglia said this will be the first time in a long time that he will not be in charge of an institution, organization or team, leaving him in an unfamiliar spot, yet one he’s at peace with.

“That will be a load off my shoulders and allow me to do other things in a little bit more of a relaxed way,” Moglia said. “Having said that, let’s say two years from now the New York Giants of my hometown come to me and offer me $35 million for five years and my job’s to bring them the Super Bowl and I get a chance to go back to my home, where I grew up, where I have tremendous media and business connections and my family, I would have to consider that.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“So the answer is, I’m pretty sure my coaching career is over, but if there were an exceptional opportunity for me to do something else, I’d have to think about that.”

Moglia’s comments drew laughter from those in attendance of Friday’s press conference in which he, Chadwell and others from Coastal’s brass discussed the changes within the football program.

Moglia spoke of how the decision came from intellect rather than emotion and how that’s a strategy he’s used in nearly 50 combined years of coaching and leading financial institutions.

“When you have an important decision you have to make, you’ve got to be able to make that decision intellectually,” he said. “Because too often an emotional decision will lead to a mistake.”

CCU football coach Joe Moglia speaks with the media Friday at Brooks Stadium in Conway. Moglia stepped down as heach coach after seven seasons at CCU. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Moglia, athletic director Matt Hogue and university president David DeCenzo each talked about how they’d developed a plan approximately three years ago that would ease the pain of change by making way for a successor once this day came. Along the way, the Chanticleers athletic department was able to bring in former Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell, who’s been serving as offensive coordinator and spent one year as acting head coach in 2017 when Moglia was away on a medical sabbatical.

As Friday proved, Chadwell turned out to be the man they were looking for.

“We were fortunate to get him to join our staff understanding that one day this could be an outcome,” Hogue said. “Fortunately, because you have someone that’s already embedded in the program and that understands the culture of the institution and the culture of the athletic department I think right now is not particularly as hard. We can kind of keep moving without losing much energy or momentum on a variety of fronts because Jamey’s been here, he knows the personalities, he knows the staff, he knows everyone within our department administratively.

“So you kind of keep on ticking. I think that’s the beauty of having a planned succession.”

Moglia, who also serves as the Chairman of the Board at TD Ameritrade, said that he is in good health and that it was not a factor in the decision.

“The reality is ‘What’s the best decision you’re going to make for your program?’” he said. “That was true with TD Ameritrade. It’s true here at Coastal Carolina.”

Moglia has a record of 51-15 in his seven years (six coaching considering the sabbatical) at CCU and led the program’s transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision. Aside from his success on the field, Moglia also developed the BAM (Be A Man) motto and Life After Football (LAF) program, which focus on success beyond athletics.

When CCU President David DeCenzo hired Moglia, many were surprised as the businessman had been hired despite little college football coaching experience in nearly two decades and the fact that his previous coaching job had come with the defunct Omaha NightHawks of the United Football League. Nonetheless, DeCenzo said he had a gut feeling about Moglia and knew that “everything he’s touched he’s made successful.”

“It goes back to the first day that Joe Moglia was on this campus. He had a vision; I had a vision. He implemented that vision and it has proved to be wonderful for this institution,” he said. “Anytime you go forward, you can’t unless you have a solid foundation. I think what he’s done not only athletically on the football field, but what our athletes have done in the classroom just speaks volumes to the success he’s brought to our program.”

Now Chadwell is taking over, hoping to help the program further build on what Moglia’s put in place. He said winning Sun Belt Conference championships is the main goal, adding that getting CCU to its first bowl game would be a byproduct of that.

New CCU football coach Jamey Chadwell Joe Moglia speaks with the media Friday at Brooks Stadium in Conway. Former head coach Joe Moglia stepped down as heach coach after seven seasons at CCU. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

“It’s a big responsibility, but you’ve got to be who you are. I’m confident in the coach I am. I’m confident in the way I can communicate to our team and the vision that I’ll have for them and I’m confident that it will work,” Chadwell said. “I know there’s big shoes, but if you’re not being challenged, you’re being stale and and you’re not getting better. So this is a big challenge for me. I know there’s pressure with this job because of what he’s done and what his staff has done.

“But I wouldn’t be sitting here if he didn’t feel like I could meet that challenge and help take this program to the level that he wants it to get to. I’m excited to build on the legacy that he’s put in place — the championships, the winning tradition, the Life After Football, the academic success. All those things that are in place we’ll continue to build on and hopefully achieve new goals.”

Chadwell said he’s excited to move the program forward and credited Moglia with further preparing him for this opportunity in the last few years.

“In the two years that I’ve been here, to be able to learn under Coach Moglia is something you couldn’t put a price tag on,” Chadwell said.

And he’ll still have Moglia in his corner — unless, of course, a particular NFL team comes calling.

“I’m still here. I’m still on campus,” Moglia said. “I’m still very much a part of our university and very much a part of our football program.”