CCU baseball to start season with a high national ranking and three All-Americans

Coastal Carolina’s baseball team, coming off a 43-19 season in which it won the Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships, is ranked No. 12 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 40 NCAA Division I preseason poll.

The 2016 national champions garnered a total of 473 poll points, a mere 23 points behind No. 1 LSU. The Chants are just six points out of the top 10, are the top-ranked Sun Belt member and join No. 38 Louisiana as the only two conference schools in the top 40.

CCU had a trio of student-athletes in second baseman Cory Wood, pitcher Matt Eardensohn and first baseman Zach Biermann named to Collegiate Baseball’s 2019 Preseason All-America teams.

Wood was named to the second team, while both Eardensohn and Biermann earned spots on the third team.

CCU returns 21 players from last year’s team, and its 2018 recruiting class is ranked in the top 25 and as high as 14th nationally by D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America.

The Chants open the 2019 season in the Brittain Resorts Invitational from Feb. 15-17 featuring Maryland, Campbell and Virginia-Commonwealth at Springs Brooks Stadium.