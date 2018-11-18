CCU needs a win to become eligible for a bowl. Would it be selected? See the numbers

Coastal Carolina needs to defeat South Alabama on Friday to become eligible for a bowl game with six wins on the season.
But a win will not guarantee the Chanticleers will be selected for a bowl game.
Here’s the math, according to research done by CCU assistant athletic director for media relations Kevin Davis.
With 40 total bowl games, including the national championship game, 78 teams will be selected to play in bowls.
Entering play Saturday, 65 teams were already qualified for a bowl game, so there were 13 remaining spots for teams.
There were 18 teams with five wins and within one of being bowl eligible, including the Chants (5-6) and not including Mississippi, which has a postseason ban this year.
That number does not include teams that had four wins entering the day and still had an opportunity to win their last two games to be bowl eligible.
So depending on how many teams earn their sixth wins, Coastal could be left out of a bowl game even if it finishes 6-6.
The Chants don’t figure to be high on many bowl committee wish lists, considering the Chants are a small school and don’t figure to bring many supporters in tow, depending on the game’s location.
Teams from Power Five Conferences and other established programs might be more attractive options.
The Sun Belt Conference has affiliations with five bowl games, but the conference already has six bowl-eligible teams in Troy, Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana-Lafayette, which won its sixth game Saturday over the South Alabama (2-9) team CCU will face at 3 p.m. (Eastern) Friday in Mobile, Ala.
Arkansas State and Appalachian State became bowl eligible at Coastal’s expense at Brooks Stadium in the last two weeks.
Whether the Chants are selected or not, becoming bowl eligible would be an accomplishment for the young program in its second season in the Sun Belt.
“For the first time that we’re eligible to go to a bowl game, to get the opportunity to do that, that’s going to be something we’re all going to be very, very proud of,” Coastal head coach Joe Moglia said. “I’d like to hope the community is going to be proud of that. And that frankly takes us to another level as far as our football program goes.”
Seniors out
Coastal has a very small senior class for an FBS program, and its 11 seniors took part in a Senior Day ceremony on the field prior before their final home game.
Linebacker James Heft and cornerback Anthony Chesley are the only two players among the seniors who have been in the program five years as part of the Class of 2014.
“This week there was a kind of a little bit of reflection, I’ve been here since 2014 and I’ve seen a lot,” said Heft, who started Saturday. “I was here during the transition from FCS to FBS and we’ve made a lot of progress. It’s been a hell of a ride.”
The other seniors in eligibility are Kilton Anderson, Malcolm Williams, Fitz Wattley, Marcus Outlow, Evan Rabon, Connor Kubala, Adam Lawhorn, Tyquan Ross and Mallory Claybourne.
Redshirt junior Quane Washington is graduating and not returning to the team so he also participated in Senior Day activities.
The seniors have one chance to possibly extend their collegiate playing careers at Coastal.
“That would be a hell of a way to go out,” Heft said. “Since 2014 we made a lot of playoff games in FCS, but to move up a level and make a bowl game, I think that’s our ultimate goal. I think that obviously would be a huge step for the program and I would love to be a part of it.”
Turn the page
Coastal ended a couple impressive Georgia Southern streaks and statistics Saturday with regard to turnovers.
The Eagles entered Saturday leading the nation in turnover margin by six over the next closest team at plus-21 on the season, and got to plus-22 with a fumble recovery in the second quarter.
Georgia Southern was the only team in the nation to have at least a plus-1 turnover margin in every game this season, and with just four fumbles and no interceptions thrown on the season, it had not allowed any points off turnovers this season.
Both of those streaks were snapped in the game’s final 2:10. GSU freshman quarterback Justin Tomlin fumbled a handoff exchange on his first snap of the season, and CCU quarterback Kilton Anderson hit Isaiah Likely for a 3-yard TD with 1:08 to play.
Eagles quarterback Shai Werts has yet to throw an interception on 98 attempts this season, and he was 4 of 6 for 33 yards Saturday. CCU linebacker Silas Kelly dropped what should have been an easy pick when Werts threw it directly to him while under pressure and scrambling from the pocket.
Sharing carries
With leading rusher Outlow missing the game due to injury, sophomore Alex James of Florence got a season-high 10 carries and gained 37 yards.
C.J. Marable had team highs with 12 carries and 45 yards rushing to surpass Outlow for the most yards rushing on the season by 18 yards with 679. Marable was also second on the team with three receptions that went for 16 yards.
Senior Jacqez Hairston had two carries for 12 yards, and quarterbacks Fred Payton and Anderson combined for eight carries.
For a rare occasion over the past three years, a tight end led CCU in receptions as Likely had four for 13 yards and the two scores.
Mellow yellow
Coastal did not commit a penalty Saturday, a week after Moglia was disgusted with the team’s nine penalties for 86 yards against Arkansas State, which included a pair of unsportsmanlike or personal foul calls.
“I’m very proud of that,” Moglia said.
