See how Georgia Southern took over in the second half against Coastal Carolina

It will all come down to Coastal Carolina’s final game of the season.
The Chanticleers lost their third consecutive game Saturday, and whether they are eligible for the program’s first bowl game will come down to Friday’s season finale at South Alabama.
Georgia Southern (8-3) defeated Coastal 41-17 Saturday at Brooks Stadium to drop the Chants to 5-6 on the season.
Coastal trailed by just three points at halftime, but Georgia Southern took command in the second half, scoring four consecutive touchdowns to take a 31-point lead.
After gaining 132 yards on its first two possessions to take a 10-7 lead, Coastal was held to 24 yards on its next eight possessions well into the fourth quarter.
Georgia Southern outgained CCU 442-189, marking the second time in three weeks the Chants have been held below 200 yards during their three-game skid against Appalachian State, Arkansas State and GSU – three of the Sun Belt Conference’s top teams.
Freshman Fred Payton started his fourth consecutive game at quarterback and completed 8 of 14 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the third quarter with a an apparent mild head or neck injury.
Georgia Southern scored three unanswered touchdowns touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 24-point lead.
The Eagles got long runs on the first two scoring drives, as Monteo Garrett ran 54 yards to set up a Wesley Fields 6-yard scoring run, and both Fields and Wesley Kennedy III had runs of at least 25 yards before Fields scored on a 2-yard run.
Logan Wright broke a couple tackles near the line of scrimmage en route to a 59-yard touchdown run that gave the Eagles a 34-10 lead.
Coastal was outgained 233 to 16 in the third quarter.
Possessions were at a premium early with the two ball-control offenses that lead the conference in time of possession. There were just four possessions in the opening 23:30, with each team scoring a touchdown and field goal.
Coastal took the opening 7:30 off the clock with its initial drive of 75 yards in 15 plays, which matched its most plays on a drive this season. The Chants were aggressive on the opening drive, converting a fourth-and 2 at the Eagles’ 9-yard line on a 3-yard run by Alex James that led to a 1-yard touchdown reception by tight end Isaiah Likely.
Georgia Southern answered with a 12-play drive that covered just 31 yards and ended with a 44-yard Tyler Bass field goal. The drive included a fourth-down conversion near midfield and reached Coastal’s 17-yard line before a penalty pushed the Eagles back and they settled for a Tyler Bass 44-yard field goal.
Coastal drove 57 yards in 10 plays for a Massimo Biscardi field goal before Georgia Southern scored the final 10 points of the half to take a 13-10 lead into halftime.
Quarterback Shai Werts capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run, and the national leaders in turnover differential added to their turnover total to take the lead.
The Eagles improved to plus-22 on the season when defensive end Quan Griffin stripped Payton of the ball in the pocket and Raymond Johnson III recovered at the Coastal 12. C.J. Brewer and Jonathan Clayton tackled Wesley Fields for a loss of a yard on third-and-1 at the 3 and GSU settled for a 20-yard Bass field goal.
The first half was pretty even. CCU ran 32 plays for 138 yards while GSU ran 27 plays for 136 yards. But the Eagles received the second-half kickoff and took over from there.
