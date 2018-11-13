See the college baseball heavyweights Coastal Carolina has on the 2019 schedule

Coastal Carolina’s baseball team will host three early-season tournaments, five Sun Belt Conference home weekend series and a total of 29 home games at Springs Brooks Stadium this upcoming season.
Coming to CCU as part of two-game home-and-home series will be Clemson, College of Charleston and UNC Wilmington, and the Chants will host Wake Forest in back-to-back games.
Teams visiting for tournaments include Maryland, Michigan State, N.C. State, Northeastern, Connecticut, Indiana and Illinois.
The Chants will also host the Sun Belt Baseball Championship in late May for the first time before it moves to a neutral site in 2020.
CCU’s away schedule includes a tournament at Safeco Field in Seattle with games against reigning national champion Oregon State, 2018 Coastal Carolina regional winner Washington, and San Diego.
A total of 12 teams on the schedule played in the 2018 NCAA Tournament last year: Oregon State, N.C. State, Clemson, North Carolina, UConn, Indiana, Washington, Northeastern, UNC Wilmington, Troy, Campbell and Kent State.
“In 2019 we have another year of great challenges throughout our schedule,” CCU head coach Gary Gilmore said in a release.
The Chants open the season with the Brittain Resorts Invitational from Feb. 15-17, a round robin tournament with CCU, Maryland, VCU and Campbell.
The 20th annual Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach event on Feb. 22-24 will feature Michigan State, N.C. State and Kent State. The CCU Baseball Tournament from March 1-4 will consist of nine games between CCU, Northeastern, UConn, Indiana and Illinois, with two games slated for TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.
Sun Belt home series will involve Troy, Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana and Appalachian State to conclude the regular season from May 16-18.
Find the complete schedule on Coastal Carolina’s athletics website.
Season tickets are on sale starting at $250 and can be purchased by calling the CCU ticket office at 843-347-8499.
Comments