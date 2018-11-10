Coastal Carolina fails to become eligible for a bowl game in loss to Arkansas State

Coastal Carolina is down to two games to become eligible for the program’s first bowl game.
Needing one win to qualify for a bowl with its sixth victory of the season, the Chanticleers (5-5) were dominated Saturday for a second consecutive game at Brooks Stadium.
And for the second straight week, it was CCU’s opponent that instead became bowl-eligible on its teal field.
Arkansas State (6-4) showed off the top-ranked offense in the Sun Belt Conference with a 44-16 win.
Justice Hansen, the reigning Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, threw only two incompletions in 20 attempts while passing for 253 yards and four touchdowns without an interception before being pulled from the game in the third quarter.
Junior receiver Kirk Merritt had 11 receptions for 180 yards.
The Red Wolves had 439 yards of offense and essentially doubled CCU’s offensive production before playing mostly reserves on both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter, outgaining CCU 413-228 through three quarters.
Freshman Fred Payton started at quarterback for the third consecutive game for CCU, with senior Kilton Anderson battling a high ankle sprain since the fourth game of the season. Both played extensive minutes Saturday.
Payton completed 11 of 18 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns, while Anderson was 5 of 13 for 19 yards with an interception.
The Chants had 128 rushing yards and just 70 through three quarters after being held to 72 rushing yards in a 23-7 loss to Appalachian State last week.
Arkansas State has the Sun Belt Conference’s top offense in terms of yards per game, and showed its offensive proficiency early.
The Red Wolves drove 80 and 95 yards for touchdowns in their first two possessions, the second drive accounting for the longest scoring drive against CCU this season.
The game’s opening drive consisted of seven plays and culminated in an Omar Bayless 6-yard catch from Justice Hansen, and the second drive of 12 plays was capped by a 6-yard Reed Tyler touchdown reception. Hanson was 9 of 11 for 74 yards with the two scores on the two drives.
Coastal answered on its second possession with a 12-play, 84-yard drive capped by a 24-yard touchdown reception by redshirt freshman Jeremiah Miller on a deep slant over the middle, but Arkansas State scored the next four touchdowns – two in the second quarter for a 27-6 halftime lead and two in the third quarter.
Coastal’s opening drive of the second half ended with a turnover on downs after Payton was hit while trying to throw on fourth-and-5 at the Red Wolves’ 39, and Arkansas State drove 61 yards in eight plays for a Warren Wand 20-yard touchdown catch for a 34-6 lead.
A 2-yard Marcel Murray touchdown run gave the Red Wolves a 41-6 lead and completed a three-play, 80-yard drive that also included passes of 42 and 34 yards from Hansen to Merritt, and the Red Wolves coasted to the victory from there.
Comments