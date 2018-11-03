How CCU stayed close to Appalachian State before succumbing in the fourth quarter

Coastal Carolina hung with the class of the Sun Belt Conference for three quarters, but Appalachian State’s statistical domination was finally reflected on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.

The Mountaineers outgained Coastal 405-178 in the game and didn’t allow any points on defense, yet the Chanticleers were within a touchdown before the Mountaineers pulled away with a pair of scores in the final quarter for a 23-7 win.

Appalachian State (6-2, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) rebounded from its loss to Georgia Southern last Thursday that dropped it out of the Associated Press Top 25, while Coastal (5-4) fell to 2-3 in the conference and remains one win shy of becoming eligible for the program’s first bowl game.

Coastal entered the contest averaging 31.5 points, 438 total yards and 251.6 yards rushing per game, but was held without an offensive touchdown and to just 11 first downs and 72 rushing yards.

A Coastal goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter kept the Chants within a TD, but Torrance ‘C.J.’ Marable was tackled in the end zone for a safety, and Appalachian State added a 1-yard Marcus Williams Jr. touchdown run to cap the drive that followed the ensuing free kick to take the 23-7 with 9:46 remaining.

Both teams started backup quarterbacks. Freshman Fred Payton got his second start for Coastal in place of senior Kilton Anderson, who has a high ankle sprain, and sophomore Jacob Huesman started his first game for the Mountaineers in place of sophomore Zac Thomas, who suffered a concussion last week.

Anderson entered the game in the fourth quarter and was Coastal’s leading rusher with 22 yards on three carries. Payton completed 10 of 16 passes for just 79 yards with an interception and was sacked three times, and rushed nine times for 5 yards.

Coastal was saddled with poor field position throughout the game. The Chants started from inside their 2-yard line four times in the game – twice after punts, once following an interception and once after a turnover on downs – and its best starting field position in 12 offensive possessions was its own 31.

Appalachian State struck first on a 26-yard Darrynton Evans touchdown run 4:44 into the game. The sophomore took an inside handoff and bounced around the left side of the line and down the left sideline.

Coastal responded with a defensive touchdown, as sophomore defensive back defensive back Derambez Drinkard of Blythewood returned an interception 60 yards for a score. Huesman’s pass in the right flat hit Williams Jr. in the back of the helmet and the ball popped in the air. Drinkard caught the gift in stride and raced unchallenged to the end zone.

Drinkard added a second interception at the 1-yard line to end a Mountaineers scoring threat in the second quarter, catching a ball that was thrown behind the receiver and bounced off his hands.

But Appalachian State took a 14-7 lead into halftime, as Corey Sutton caught a 33-yard pass that went through the hands of freshman cornerback Derick Bush, who had good coverage in the end zone near the right sideline.

Coastal had just 62 yards of offense and three first downs in the first half.

The Coastal defense had its share of highlights Saturday. In addition to Drinkard’s two takeaways, the Chants had a goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter, stopping the Mountaineers on four consecutive runs inside the 5-yard line, forced another turnover on downs and had seven tackles for loss.

The Chants gave up several first downs and big chunks of yardage because of missed tackles, as well.

_ Update coming Saturday night