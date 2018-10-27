How a freshman QB led Coastal Carolina past Georgia State, closer to bowl eligibility

Freshman quarterback Fred Payton was impressive in his first collegiate start Saturday, and Coastal Carolina is one win from becoming eligible for the program’s first bowl game.
Payton completed 12 of 17 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 62 tough yards on 17 carries to help Coastal improved to 5-3 with a 37-34 win over Georgia State.
Payton played nearly every snap on offense in a departure from Coastal’s recent ploy of rotating quarterbacks, and he got help from Torrance ‘C.J.’ Marable, who gained 128 yards with a touchdown on 12 carries.
Payton led Coastal on a go-ahead 10-play, 76-yard drive in the final seven minutes.
A 48-yard pass to Marable out of the backfield gave the Chants a first-and-goal at the 5, and they settled for a 23-yard Massimo Biscardi field goal to take a 37-34 lead with 2:54 to play after two runs and a pass gained no yards.
Georgia State reached Coastal’s 36-yard line in the final minute but turned the ball over on downs following a pass breakup that included a lot of contact, a Preston Carey pass break-up, and overthrow of receive Penny Hart behind the defense down the right sideline.
CCU struck first with a 32-yard Biscardi field goal. Payton was 2-for-2 on the opening drive for 44 yards, including a 37-yard pass over the middle to Malcolm Williams.
Georgia State reached the CCU 27 on its opening drive but pressure from defensive tackle Sterling Johnson forced a 10-yard intentional grounding call on quarterback Dan Ellington that pushed the Panthers out of field goal range.
Coastal took a 10-0 lead when Marable took a pitch to the right side from Payton on a third-and-1, cut upfield through a hole and raced 80 yards to the end zone to 9 minutes into the game.
Two plays after a 26-yard punt return by Ky’Jon Tyler with a 15-yard penalty on the Panthers tacked on, Payton hit Williams streaking down the middle after a fake handoff in the backfield for a 25-yard touchdown pass to give CCU a 17-0 lead.
Georgia State got on the board with 2 minutes left in the first quarter on a 36-yard touchdown reception by All-American Penny Hart, who created 5 yards of separation from freshman cornerback Derick Bush in single coverage with CCU blitzing.
Georgia State pulled within a touchdown with a 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped by a Seth Paige 1-yard run with 3:08 left in the first half. A mishandled snap led to a failed extra point and CCU took a 20-13 lead into halftime.
Payton started the game 5-for-5 for 88 yards and a touchdown. His first incompletion came on a pass that was batted at the line of scrimmage early in the second quarter, and he finished the first half 6 of 8 for 93 yards and the touchdown. Marable had 103 yards on six carries in the first half.
Coastal Carolina’s run defense was gashed in the third quarter, as the Panthers gained 206 yards on nine carries and scored three rushing TDs in the quarter.
Two big scoring runs by Georgia State gave the Panthers a 27-20 lead just 3:15 into the second half.
On the first offensive play of the half, Tra Barnett raced 75 yards for a touchdown, and on the fourth play of GSU’s second possession of the half, Ellington ran 42 yards on a keeper.
Coastal tied the score with a Ky’Jon Tyler 28-yard run on an end-around option that capped a six-play, 75-yard drive, and a failed trick play by Georgia State gave CCU a chance to regain the lead.
The Panthers attempted a reverse that was fumbled by receiver Devin Gentry in part on a hit by Sterling Johnson, and C.J. Brewer recovered at the Panthers’ 47. But a Marcus Outlow fumble at the Panthers’ 15 ended a scoring threat.
A 42-yard Barnett touchdown run gave Georgia State a 34-27 lead, and an Alex James 3-yard touchdown run 5:14 into the fourth quarter tied the score and completed a 12-play, 57-yard drive.
Coastal converted 9 of 14 third downs, many via a Payton run or throw.
