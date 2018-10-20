How three QBs including an unlikely star of the game led CCU to a win over UMass

Using two quarterbacks to give opposing defenses different looks over the course of a game has become fairly common in college football.
Coastal Carolina took it a step further on Saturday, rotating three quarterbacks into the game to defeat Massachusetts 24-13 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass.
At one point in the third quarter, Coastal, which improved to 4-3 in its final non-conference game of the season, used all three quarterbacks over six plays during the same drive.
The most unlikely of the three led Coastal to its game-winning points.
True freshman Fred Payton, who had attempted just three passes in the opening six games – all last week late in a lopsided loss to Louisiana-Monroe – threw two touchdowns in the second half to lead the Chants to a comeback win.
“I felt like I did well. Really and truly I trusted in my teammates and they trusted in me and everything worked itself out,” Payton said during a postgame television interview. “We all could have done it, every one of our quarterbacks, but I had the hot hand tonight.”
Senior Kilton Anderson started after missing the past two-plus games with an ankle injury, but he tweaked the injury late in the first half and his mobility was limited. He did not play in the final 20 minutes.
Anderson completed 4 of 10 passes for 112 yards and gained 11 yards on three carries, and true freshmen Bryce Carpenter, who started the previous two games in Anderson’s absence, gained 53 yards on nine carries and threw an incompletion on his lone pass attempt.
Payton, of Suwanee, Ga., played the most meaningful minutes and completed 5 of 7 passes for 107 yards with the two TDs and an interception, and he also gained 44 yards on five carries.
“Our first guy was hurt, and the other two guys are freshmen and each have their respective skill sets,” CCU head coach Joe Moglia said. “So we try to do everything we can not to ask anyone to do something they can’t do, and that was what we did.”
Malcolm Williams was the trio’s most effective target with four receptions for 153 yards and a TD.
Running backs Marcus Outlow and Torrance “C.J.” Marable combined to gain 171 yards on 30 carries, with Outlow scoring a touchdown rushing and Marable one receiving.
The game promised to be a shootout as the teams combined to average more than 68 points scored per game and more than 80 points allowed per game on the season entering the contest.
But the Chants trailed 6-3 at halftime, and turnovers and missed field goals were largely to blame for Coastal’s inability to score in the opening two quarters.
Both of CCU’s turnovers came in the first half, as Payton threw his interception and Carpenter fumbled.
Freshman Massimo Biscardi kicked a 28-yard FG for CCU in the first quarter to improve to 8-for-8 to start his college career, but he missed field goal attempts of 48 and 34 yards later in the first half – the first to the left and second to the right.
The Coastal defense forced a pair of first-half fumbles to help limit the Minutemen (2-6) to a pair of field goals in the sloppy opening two quarters. Neither team committed a turnover in the second half, when CCU held a UMass offense averaging 36.3 points per game to a touchdown.
“UMass has a very potent offense. I’m really incredibly proud of the job the defense did,” CCU head coach Joe Moglia said.
Comments