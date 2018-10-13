Louisiana-Monroe gives Coastal Carolina a reality check with lopsided win

Coastal Carolina got a reality check Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.
With early bowl projections naming CCU as a possibility in some postseason games, and with the Chanticleers favored by oddsmakers for the first time this season against an FBS opponent, Louisiana-Monroe handed Coastal a 45-20 defeat.
The Chants, a touchdown favorite entering the game, fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Sun Belt Conference. The Warhawks (3-4) got their first win in the conference to improve to 1-2.
Senior quarterback Kilton Anderson missed his second straight game with an ankle injury and freshman Bryce Carpenter was 9 of 19 for 133 yards with an interception in his second start.
CCU quickly fell behind 14-0 as ULM scored twice in the opening 6:25.
Austin Vaughn scored on a 4-yard run to cap an opening six-play, 75-yard drive 2:12 into the game, and Derrick Gore scored on a 10-yard run that included a big stiff-arm on safety Brayden Matts at the line of scrimmage.
Gore’s score followed a Ky’Jon Tyler fumble at the CCU 42 after a Tyler catch over the middle.
Coastal has trailed in the first quarter in all six of its games this season.
A 56-yard Charles Ouverson punt that was downed at the ULM 3 helped CCU start its third drive at the Warhawks’ 47, and Coastal had a first-and-goal at the ULM 4 before a false start penalty contributed to the Chants settling for a 29-yard field goal from Massimo Biscardi late in the first quarter.
A 33-yard run on a fake punt by E.J. Porter, a backup linebacker, to the ULM 26 helped set up a 4-yard Malcolm Williams touchdown run on an end-around that closed the deficit to 14-10.
ULM needed just four plays to respond with a 37-yard Marcus Green reception on a deep crossing pattern. Green had a 33-yard reception on the first play of the drive.
The teams traded field goals late in the first half – Coastal went 57 yards in seven plays in the final 50 seconds for a 40-yard Biscardi kick – and ULM took a 24-13 lead into halftime.
Carpenter was sacked near midfield on fourth-and-4 on the opening drive of the second half, but cornerback Anthony Chesley recovered a fumble on a handoff exchange at Coastal’s 34 to regain possession. A 41-yard reception by Williams set up a 6-yard Marcus Outlow touchdown run to pull the Chants within four points.
ULM answered quickly, however, as Green fought a defensive back for a 33-yard catch at the CCU 7 and QB Caleb Evans scored on a 1-yard run to push the advantage back to 11 points, 31-20, with 3:36 left in the third quarter.
Coastal reached the 12-yard line in an attempt to get within one score midway through the fourth quarter but Carpenter threw an interception in the end zone while looking for a receiver who was well-covered.
The Warhawks tacked on a pair of touchdowns in the final 4:10. Evans scored on a 20-yard run and Gore added a 46-yard TD run with 31 seconds remaining following a CCU fumble.
ULM had big days at the three skill positions, as Evans finished 16 of 22 for 224 yards and a touchdown, Gore had 147 yards rushing on 16 carries with two touchdowns, and Green had five receptions for 111 yards and a TD.
Outlow had 104 yards rushing and a TD on 15 carries, and Williams had four receptions for 87 yards.
