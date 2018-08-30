How Beyonce and Jay-Z may impact Coastal Carolina’s season opener at South Carolina

If anyone has an issue with the playing surface in Coastal Carolina’s season-opening game at noon Saturday against South Carolina, they can blame Beyonce and Jay-Z.
The field at USC’s Williams-Brice in Columbia had to be replaced following the pop power couple’s concert at the stadium last Tuesday.
On Monday, crews trucked in sod from Sugar Hill, Ga., and more than 90,000 square feet of Bermudagrass was installed, Clark Cox, USC’s assistant athletics director in charge of turf and landscaping services told the Associated Press.
USC head coach Will Muschamp, who reportedly attended the concert with his players, doesn’t believe the field will be an issue.
“I think it will be fine. It looks great to me. I walked on it [Monday] and it looked awesome. And we did plan this,” Muschamp said in a press conference. “. . . They do this in almost every NFL stadium. They have a concert on a Saturday or Sunday, they have a lay and play turf, they put it down and seven days later they play on it. It’s a phenomenal concept.”
Comments