Why CCU may see more than it wants of Conway’s Bryan Edwards against the Gamecocks

Coastal Carolina may see more of Conway High graduate Bryan Edwards than it want on Saturday.
In addition to being South Carolina’s top returning wide receiver from 2017, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior is listed atop the Gamecocks depth chart at punt returner.
Edwards has yet to return a kick in his USC career, but has been competing with Shi Smith and Nick Harvey for the duties in fall camp and has come out the frontrunner.
“We’ve got some guys that we have confidence in. It’s more than we’ve ever had. But Bryan right now I’d say has distanced himself a little bit,” USC coach Will Muschamp said at a press conference. “He’s a big strong guy that’s hard to tackle, especially in the open field.”
Edwards has been a starter every game he’s been healthy the past two years and has more than 1,000 career receiving yards.
“Bryan returned kicks at Conway,” Muschamp said. “He’s got really good ball judgment. The situation our first year, we really wanted to go to him, but that’s when we had some soft tissue issues with him. Never really could feel comfortable getting him out there all the time.”
Comments