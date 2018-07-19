This Coastal Carolina baseball coach has been named one of the best in the country

Coastal Carolina associate head baseball coach Kevin Schnall was named one of the top assistant coaches in the NCAA by D1Baseball.com, which released its list of the top 15 premier assistant coaches for 2018.
Washington pitching coach Jason Kelly topped the list, followed by (in alphabetical order by school) Nate Thompson (Arkansas), Jon Strauss (Baylor), Schnall (Coastal), Josh Jordan (Duke), Cory Barton (Louisiana Tech), Rob Fornasiere (Minnesota), Jake Gautreau (Mississippi State), Mike Clement (Mississippi), Pat Bailey (Oregon State), Steve Holm (Purdue), Sean Allen (Texas), J-Bob Thomas (Texas Tech), Chad Caillet (Southern Miss) and Dave Therneau (Stetson).
D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers said of Schnall, “[He] continues to be the chief architect for the Chanticleers. He was there when the Chants got things going earlier in the [Gary] Gilmore era, and he’s been a huge part of their success the past few seasons, too. Schnall is considered to be a strong evaluator and recruiter and has a bright future as a head coach someday.”
Prior to the 2018 season, Baseball America listed Schnall sixth among the top assistant coaches in the nation. The publication periodically surveys college head coaches (the last time being 2012 with Schnall ranking seventh) to compile a list of 10 assistants with bright futures as head coaches.
Schnall is a CCU alumnus who was an assistant to Gilmore from 2001-12, left to join the staff at Central Florida for three seasons, then returned to Conway for the 2016 season and helped the Chants win the 2016 national championship.
This past season, CCU hosted an NCAA regional and four Chants were named All-Americans (Seth Lancaster, Kevin Woodall Jr., Cory Wood and Zach Biermann) while Parker Chavers was named to four Freshman All-American teams.
Seven Chanticleers during Schnall’s tenure have reached Major League Baseball – David Sappelt, Mike Costanzo, Tommy La Stella, Keith Hessler, Rico Noel, Taylor Motter and Jacob May – and there are several more currently in the minor leagues.
